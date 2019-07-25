John Hart Joins NES Financial as Chief Financial Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NES Financial, a Silicon Valley FinTech company providing technology-enabled solutions for efficient back- and middle-office administration of complex financial transactions, announced today the appointment of John Hart as Chief Financial Officer.

"John has a proven record of driving profitable growth and direction," said Michael Halloran, CEO and founder of NES Financial. "He is a strong, effective, and innovative problem solver with fresh ideas for elevating and building a more robust business on our existing foundation of people, processes, and technology. We're happy to have him on the team."

As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Hart will be responsible for partnering with the two divisional Presidents to drive economic growth while overseeing all aspects of our financial operations. With more than 20 years of industry experience, Mr. Hart is a seasoned senior executive with an impressive track record of helping to build successful businesses with strong financial disciplines and operational excellence. His prior experience includes senior management assignments at Varian, Apple and Dell, where he successfully led teams tackling a variety of global financial issues.

"I can't imagine a more exciting time to join NES Financial," said Mr. Hart. "The NES SFA business is leading the transformation of Specialty Fund Administration and the emerging Data Operations Business is driving innovation in document aggregation and fund data intelligence. CEO Michael Halloran and his executive team recognize and appreciate that they're revolutionizing the Fund Administration market, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

About NES Financial

NES Financial is a Specialty Financial Administrator which serves sectors characterized by high administrative complexity, increased transaction security needs, and challenging regulatory compliance requirements. The company's purpose-built solutions streamline the administrative processes of these markets — simplifying record keeping and processing, curtailing fraud and abuse, and ensuring the utmost in security, transparency and regulatory compliance through each step of an investment's life cycle.

With its Silicon Valley DNA, proprietary fintech platform and over 15 years of specialty financial administration leadership, NES Financial has defined best practices in each of the markets it serves — from 1031 exchanges and EB-5 visa funding, to private equity and the landmark Opportunity Zones program. NES Financial, recognized by the San Francisco Business Times' top Bay Area fintech list, services more than 290 funds, administers over $20B annually, and has worked with more than 700 EB-5 projects to date. For more information, visit nesfinancial.com.

SOURCE NES Financial