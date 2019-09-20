John Humphrey Joins Cyber Group

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyber Group is pleased to announce that John Humphrey has joined the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. John recently sold his interest in X42 Ventures and will focus on helping Cyber expand its Texas-based IT Services strategy. John was co-founder of Pariveda Solutions, Inc. in 2003 and served as Chairman Of The Board until 2012.

"John has served in leadership roles throughout his career and we are excited to have him join Cyber," says Saurajit Kanungo, President of Cyber Group.

About Cyber Group

Cyber Group is a 20+ year-old company committed to servicing clients with their best interests in mind. With offices in Dallas and New Delhi, employing over 200 people worldwide, we have the global resources to take on even the most complex projects. At Cyber Group, our experts become your trusted advisors. We know what technology can really do. Our company's proven veteran leadership and exceptional employee retention rate allow clients to be guided by experienced advisors.

