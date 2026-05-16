People Aktie
WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089
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16.05.2026 18:36:08
John Lennon: The Last Interview review - Soderbergh imagines there’s no people with bland AI clipshow
Cannes film festival: Succession of pointless AI-generated snippets does nothing for film about the artist’s final interview, which took place on the day of his murderComing just after his superb feature The Christophers, Steven Soderbergh has now made a surprisingly moderate documentary, dominated and frankly marred by uninteresting and pointless AI. It is about the inadvertently poignant final interview given by John Lennon and Yoko Ono on 8 December 1980 in New York’s Dakota apartment building, hours before his death.The interviewers were Dave Sholin, Laurie Kaye and Ron Hummel from San Francisco’s KFRC radio station. On their way out of the building with the conversation on tape, they were accosted by a creepy stalker-fan; in attempt to calm the man down, Kaye gave him a brand new copy of John and Yoko’s new album Double Fantasy. This sinister man was Lennon’s future murderer who got him to sign an album – perhaps this very album – and later shot him dead. It is a chilling, stomach-turning twist of fate, although the film avoids emphasising the interview’s obviously macabre context, understandably preferring a positive emphasis. Inevitably, though, the unacknowledged irony flavours what we see and hear: a fundamentally happy, hopeful man looking forward to the future, behind whom a dark shadow is looming. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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