John Lewis boss calls for Covid-style cost of living aid package

Dame Sharon White follows Tesco chief in urging UK government to help with rising energy and grocery billsThe boss of John Lewis has urged the governmentto intervene with a financial package of support to protect families from the cost of living crisis on the same scale as it did to help the nation deal with the Covid pandemic.Dame Sharon White, a former second permanent secretary at the Treasury, said the government needed to act urgently as families struggle to pay utility and food costs as energy bills and inflation soars. Continue reading...