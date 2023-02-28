John Moran Auctioneers is pleased to present, "Jewelry from the Estate of Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree"!

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 | 10:00am PST

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- John Moran Auctioneers is pleased to present the exquisite fine jewelry collection of one of Santa Barbara's most prolific and best-known philanthropists, Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree taking place on Wednesday, March 29th, 2023 at 10:00am PST. Jewelry from the Estate of Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree will offer 85 lots including necklaces, earrings, bracelets, brooches and rings, featuring very fine gemstones including, large diamonds, sapphires, rubies, pearls, and emeralds—and some being from prominent jewelry designers including Van Cleef & Arpels, David Webb, Tiffany & Co., Henry Dunay, and Boucheron. To view the sale, go to www.johnmoran.com.

Along with being recognized as a philanthropist, "Lady Leslie" was a highly successful businesswoman and well-known art connoisseur. Early in her career, she was the director of a community center on New York City's Westside and is credited with establishing the first Head Start center. Later, she became President of Pacific Air Industries and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. She and her husband were also passionate about giving back to their community and generously supported dozens of nonprofit organizations and causes in the Santa Barbara area, many of which bear their name in recognition. She shared her joy of life with her friends and "friends she hadn't met yet" and felt that "For most of us, we have so much. How can we not give something back? Give something somewhere and give of ourselves; it's not just money." She will be most remembered, however, for brilliant red hair, a resilient spirit, and her impish good humor.

The main highlights of the sale are some of her most treasured pieces— A large pear-shaped diamond ring and a pair of diamond earrings. The diamond ring was designed with a 25.80cts. pear brilliant-cut diamond in a platinum setting and is 13.2 grams. Estimated $400,000-500,00, the GIA report on the ring states G color and SI2 clarity and is flanked by two pear-shaped diamonds totaling approximately 1.25cts in weight and graded G-H color and VS clarity. The pair of diamond stud earrings is set with two diamonds in 14k white gold and is 9.2 grams. The GIA reports state that the round brilliant-cut diamond weighs 10.07cts. and graded H color and VS2 clarity and the other is a round brilliant-cut diamond, weighing 10.22cts. and graded I color and SI1 clarity. These earrings are valued at $200,000-300,000.

