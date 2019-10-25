John N. Zervanos, Esq., is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John N. Zervanos, Esq., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney in the field of Personal Injury Law for his sterling service as an Attorney and Partner at Soloff & Zervanos P.C.

Located less than a mile from Rittenhouse Square, Soloff & Zervanos P.C. offers legal assistance in straightforward and complex cases involving serious injuries, vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, premises liability, construction accidents, defective products, victims of crime, and wrongful death. Backed by twenty-five years of legal excellence, the Soloff & Zervanos P.C. was recognized as one of the best firms in the country in 2010. The team at the firm is undeniably dedicated to offering elite legal representation. Taking an aggressive and assertive approach to protecting the rights of injury and crime victims, Soloff & Zervanos P.C. is skilled at finding all possible sources of compensation and accurately valuing losses.

Mr. Zervanos is a partner at Soloff & Zervanos P.C. Throughout his thirty-two years of experience, he has demonstrated exceptional skill and has a long history of delivering results. He is licensed to practice law in the states of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York, and the United States Eastern District of Pennsylvania, United States Middle District of Pennsylvania, United States Western District of Pennsylvania, and the United States District for New Jersey. He has been honored in numerous publications for his prowess in his field, notably in Lawdragon and Philadelphia Magazine, where he was honored as "Super Lawyer"; a distinction limited to the top 5% of attorneys in Pennsylvania.

An academic scholar, Mr. Zervanos began his educational pursuits at Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, PA, graduating in 1984 with a Bachelor of Arts. He went on to pursue a legal degree at Temple University School of Law, earning a Juris Doctorate in 1987. Mr. Zervanos is affiliated with the National Association of Distinguished Counsel, and is an esteemed member of the American Association for Justice, Leadership Forum, Pennsylvania Association For Justice, Pennsylvania Association For Justice, Board of Governors, Pennsylvania Association For Justice, Medical Malpractice, Section Committee, Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association, American Bar Association, Pennsylvania Bar Association, Philadelphia Bar Association, Lehigh County Bar Association, Lancaster County Bar Association, National Trial Lawyers Association, New York State Bar Association, and New Jersey Association of Justice.

Dedicated to serving his local community, Mr. Zervanos is the founding president and a member of the Board of Directors of S.T.A.R Kids, Inc, an organization that supports children, patients, and their families in the organ transplant program at A.I. Dupont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Delaware.

