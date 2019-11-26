John R. Hampton III, M.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John R. Hampton III, M.D., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever for his success in the field of Medicine as a Pulmonologist and the Medical Director of the Low T Center.

The Low T Center is a medical center assisting men who suffer from low testosterone and a variety of other issues, such as sleep apnea, hypothyroidism, high cholesterol, diabetes, hypertension, and allergies. By focusing on a diversity of conditions, the office helps improve the overall life quality of their clients. They have centers across the U.S., establishing multiple clinics. Dr. Hampton oversees the Arkansas locations in Little Rock, Fayetteville, and Hot Springs.

Dr. Hampton has been working in medicine for fifty years. Prior to this, he served in the US Air Force, later retiring from the Army Reserves with the title of colonel.

An academic scholar, Dr. Hampton earned a Doctorate of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Currently, he is board certified in internal and pulmonary medicine. In the past, he has received certification in critical care and geriatric medicine.

Dr. Hampton is currently a fellow of the American College of Physicians and the American College of Chest Physicians. A former military officer, he enjoys volunteering for the Wounded Warrior Project, a non-profit organization assisting injured veterans.

Dr. Hampton dedicates this recognition to Robert M. Eubanks, M.D., a surgeon in his family.

For more information, please visit https://lowtcenter.com

