John R. Wood Properties, the No. 1 Real Estate Brokerage Firm in Southwest Florida, Joins the Christie's International Real Estate Network

Naples-based firm with nearly $6 billion in 2021 sales volume will gain new marketing, tech and referral resources while giving the Christie's International Real Estate brand a commanding presence in one of America's fastest growing luxury markets.

CHICAGO and NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John R. Wood Properties, Southwest Florida's largest real estate brokerage firm, has joined Christie's International Real Estate, the invitation-only network of luxury real estate companies spanning nearly 50 countries and territories on six continents. In connection with the move, John R. Wood will add the Christie's International Real Estate brand to its name, becoming John R. Wood Properties/Christie's International Real Estate. The firm will continue to be 100-percent owned by the founding Wood family and led by president and CEO, Phil Wood.

The affiliation with Christie's International Real Estate offers John R. Wood's agents and clients access to a number of benefits, including increased national and international exposure for luxury properties; a global referral network; an industry-leading technology platform; and exclusive marketing partnerships, including with Christie's venerable auction house.

Founded in 1958, John R. Wood Christie's International Real Estate is the oldest active real estate brokerage in Southwest Florida and the unrivaled leader in luxury home sales in Lee and Collier counties, with 2021 written sales volume of $5.8 billion. The brokerage has more than 700 agents in 21 offices, serving an area that encompasses Naples, Bonita Springs, Estero, Marco Island, and the greater Fort Myers area including Captiva Island, Sanibel Island and Pine Island.

"Home buyers and sellers in Lee and Collier counties have entrusted John R. Wood with their real estate needs for more than 60 years thanks to our legendary service and local knowledge," said Phil Wood. "Affiliating with Christie's International Real Estate – a brand synonymous with luxury around the world – not only gives our clients global visibility and market access, but also enables our agents to tap into the industry's best marketing and technology."

"As one of the fastest-growing regions in the U.S. for luxury real estate, Southwest Florida is an important market for Christie's International Real Estate, so it was essential to find an Affiliate here who shares our vision and culture," added Chris Lim, president of Christie's International Real Estate. "John R. Wood embodies the Christie's International Real Estate brand as a thriving, independent brokerage with unrivaled local expertise and a culture that agents and clients gravitate toward."

Southwest Florida remains a focus of luxury homebuyers. Earlier this year, Naples was named the No.1 emerging real estate market in the U.S., with home sales rising 26 percent in 2021 from a year earlier.

"The evolution of this area into an international luxury destination mirrors John R. Wood's own growth and evolution. This firm was an innovator in the 1950s and it's still innovating, growing and leading today, which is why it's a perfect fit for Christie's International Real Estate in Southwest Florida," said Thad Wong, co-CEO of Christie's International Real Estate.

Christie's International Real Estate was born out of the iconic Christie's auction house, which has captivated a global audience of art collectors and luxury consumers since 1766. Christie's International Real Estate maintains a close partnership with the auction house, creating unique synergies between the worlds of high-end real estate, art, and luxury goods.

Since its acquisition by Chicago-based real estate and technology company @properties in December 2021, Christie's International Real Estate has signed on market-leading independent brokerage firms in Chicago, Atlanta, the San Francisco Bay, and Newport, R.I. The brand is also expanding internationally with new Affiliates in Japan, Malta, Italy and other countries.

In addition, Christie's International Real Estate is enhancing its Affiliates' tech capabilities with pl@tform™, a proprietary brokerage technology that allows agents to digitally manage the real estate transaction and client relationship through a single, fully integrated system.

John R. Wood Christie's International Real Estate, founded in 1958, is the oldest major real estate brokerage in Southwest Florida. It is consistently the No. 1 firm in market share in the Southwest Florida area that includes Collier and Lee counties. It is a nationally recognized company with more than 60 years of market experience and broad international exposure to buyers in various countries. John R. Wood has 700 agents and staff, offering luxury real estate services throughout the area. For more information, visit johnrwood.com.

Christie's International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories, Christie's International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. The company and its affiliated brokerages have recorded approximately $500 billion of real estate transactions over the last five years. For more information, please visit christiesrealestate.com.

