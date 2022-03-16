John Rice, Retired Vice Chairman of GE and former President and Chief Executive Officer of the GE Global Growth Organization, Joins AIG’s Board of Directors

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that its Board of Directors has elected John Rice as a Director of the company, effective March 17, 2022. Mr. Rice, 65, is the retired Chairman of GE Gas Power and former President and Chief Executive Officer of the GE Global Growth Organization.

"John has significant experience and expertise leading complex, global organizations, particularly in jurisdictions outside the United States, and will add unique and diverse insights to our Board,” said Peter Zaffino, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, AIG. "As we strive to be a top performing company, I am very confident John will be a tremendous asset to AIG and a strong thought leader for the AIG Board.”

Mr. Rice brings extensive global business experience, having worked and lived abroad while in various leadership positions with General Electric in its global markets, including Hong Kong, Singapore and Canada, before retiring from GE as Vice Chairman in 2018. He also served as Non-Executive Chairman of GE Gas Power from 2018-2020. Prior to these roles, Mr. Rice was President and Chief Executive Officer of the GE Global Growth Organization for seven years. He is currently a director for Houston-based Baker Hughes.

"I am delighted to join the AIG Board and look forward to working with the other Directors in supporting Peter Zaffino as we pursue the company’s long-term strategy,” said Mr. Rice.

Mr. Rice is a graduate and Trustee of Hamilton College in Clinton, New York. He is also a Trustee of Emory University in Atlanta, Ga.

