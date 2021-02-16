John Roberson Joins Newfront Insurance's Rapidly Growing Producer Ranks

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront Insurance, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, has brought John Roberson on board as a Principal & Commercial Insurance Broker. John joins Newfront from San Diego-based Insurance Agency, Commercial Business World. John brings 12 years of experience as a Commercial Broker and a Financial Consultant and has helped businesses manage P&C risk.

"We're extremely pleased to have a talent like John's joining our team," said Raphael Parker, the firm's Chief Growth Officer. "Gifted, motivated young talent like John's is increasingly scarce in our aging industry, and we are both happy to welcome John and encouraged by Newfront's continued attraction to the next generation of top young talent."

"As a producer, nothing is more important than building a trusting relationship with each client, and Newfront is at the forefront of this wave. Newfront is using technology to streamline and enhance the overall client experience," said Mr. Roberson. "Streamlining the insurance processes through technology allows producers to focus on critical issues facing the clients. I am excited to be part of a culture that not only cares about growth but also cares about its clients, its communities, and its employees!" Mr. Roberson is based out of San Diego and focuses on clients in the Southern California region.

Founded in 2017, Newfront is one of the fastest-growing insurance brokerages in the nation, driven largely by proprietary technology that makes the insurance process less cumbersome, more transparent, and more effective for customers and its brokers. Newfront was recently named to the 2020 CB Insights list of the most innovative financial services businesses in the United States.

