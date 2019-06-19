John Stefanski Named Director of Sales at PowerGistics

MADISON, Wis., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerGistics, a subsidiary of GD Roberts & Co., Inc, today announced a new hire in the sales department with John Stefanski joining the company as Director of Sales.

"We are thrilled to have John on board, he will bring a fresh perspective and approach to our sales department," said Nathan Roberts, President at PowerGistics. "John provides a vast amount of industry knowledge and expertise that will enhance our presence in the marketplace."

As the Director of Sales, John will support PowerGistics strategic initiatives for sales and client acquisition and work closely with partners and manage relationships across all industries within the marketplace.

"In addition to over 30 years of Channel and B2B sales experience, John brings to PowerGistics a passion for customer satisfaction ensuring success at all levels," said Roberts. "PowerGistics will benefit from this as we expand into business and healthcare as well as international markets. Not only will he bring a tighter focus on strategy to our sales team, but also be a great role model for our employees and vendors who come into contact with him."

John joins PowerGistics to continue PowerGistics' recent success providing a comprehensive portfolio of versatile device charging stations for business, healthcare and educational organizations across the globe. Most recently featured in the Google Grab and Go with Chrome Enterprise program for business.

Previously, John led the strategy and managed teams at large and small organizations, from Ameritech to Spacesaver Corporation . He is also a Desert Storm veteran with 11 years of service in the USAF and Air National Guard.

Learn more about PowerGistics at PowerGistics.com

About PowerGistics

PowerGistics, a subsidiary of G.D. Roberts & Co., Inc., is a leading manufacturer of innovatively designed products that provide simple smart effective solutions. Offering custom engineered products including device charging stations ideal for split deployment, office or jobsite technology stations, PowerGistics supports many different businesses and educational institutions. An established company respected for its uncommon dedication to service and quality, PowerGistics has served thousands of businesses and educational institutions worldwide. For more information, visit www.PowerGistics.com

