John Teltsch Joins Converge Technology Solutions Corp. as Chief Revenue Officer

TORONTO and GATINEAU, Québec, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge” or "the Company”) (TSX:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Teltsch to the Company’s Senior Leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer. John brings more than forty years of leadership and growth experience to this role, in which he will work closely with Greg Berard, President of Converge, to oversee profit alignment, connect various revenue-related functions, and execute the Company’s global strategy.

John is a Senior Executive who joins Converge following a decades-long career with IBM, during which he held various leadership positions spanning the entire organization and across the globe. Most recently, as General Manager of Technology Sales across the U.S, Canada, and Latin America, John brought together IBM Hardware Systems, Cloud & Cognitive Software, and Technology Support Services to accelerate the journey to Open Hybrid Cloud and AI for IBM clients. Previously, John led the IBM Partner Ecosystem worldwide and engaged partners around emerging opportunities in areas such as Cloud, Analytics, AI, Systems, and Security.

"I’m thrilled to join the talented team at Converge. It’s an exciting time as they continue to expand and evolve their capabilities across all solution areas while solving the most difficult IT challenges worldwide,” said John. "Over the course of my career, I’ve had the privilege of working with Converge as a key partner and I’ve been so impressed by the innovation and value they bring to their customers and to the market. I look forward to bringing my passion for driving growth and operational excellence with a global perspective to the team.”

"I am honored to welcome John Teltsch to the Converge family,” stated Greg Berard. "John has built a respected track record of outstanding leadership and proven business results. His experience and knowledge across the IBM hardware systems, software portfolio and technology services will bring immediate value and will help us scale our offerings globally. I have known John personally for almost 20 years and look forward to working closely with him to continue executing our growth plans.”

About Converge

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge’s global solution approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.