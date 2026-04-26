Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
26.04.2026 10:05:00
John Ternus Will Become Apple's New CEO in September. Is Now a Good Time to Buy the Stock?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has built a device empire, topped by its crown jewel: the world-famous iPhone. Last year, the iPhone was the best-selling smartphone globally, according to Counterpoint Research, and iPhones held seven of the top 10 positions. The company has also conquered the world with other related innovations, from the iPad to the Apple Watch.All of this has helped Apple grow earnings into the billions of dollars and market value to $4 trillion. Behind these innovations are two leaders: Apple co-founder and former chief executive officer Steve Jobs and current CEO Tim Cook. The former is often described as a creative innovator, while the latter is known as an operations expert. In both cases, they helped shape Apple into one of today's top technology players.Now, a third individual may join this list of leaders. As of Sept. 1, Cook will hand the Apple reins over to John Ternus. The current senior vice president of hardware engineering will take on this role, while Cook becomes executive chairman of Apple's board of directors. Ahead of this major transition, is now a good time to buy Apple stock? Let's find out. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!