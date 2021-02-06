John Vander Lans Joins BNBuilders as Sr. Project Executive in the Los Angeles, Orange County, and Inland Empire Markets

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BNBuilders announced that it has welcomed John Vander Lans to its team as a Sr. Project Executive. Seeking a leader with experience directing large construction projects, BNBuilders recruited the seasoned executive to join its Los Angeles/Orange County (LA/OC) business unit. Mr. Vander Lans brings extensive expertise in aviation, K-12 education, and large-scale construction to the rapidly growing firm. Since launching an office in the LA/OC market in 2015, BNBuilders has secured projects in a diverse range of industries including biotech, healthcare, higher education, and individual redevelopments worth hundreds of millions of dollars, quickly establishing itself as a regional construction leader.

Vander Lans states, "Joining BNBuilders was a great opportunity for me to be involved in the growth of a company which already has an exceptional foundation. BNBuilders has an outstanding reputation with its numerous national safety awards and 'best places to work' recognitions—and I'm thrilled that I can help guide this very skilled and collaborative team to further growth."

John Vander Lans brings an impressive resume of leadership gained over 32 years in the construction industry. Since 2006, Mr. Vander Lans has been leading expansive projects at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Projects include a $568.4 million Tom Bradley International Terminal renovation, a $295 million LAX Central Utility Plant Replacement and Distribution Piping project, and a $268 million Delta Air Lines Enabling Project, among others. He also has extensive education experience. Highlights from his education portfolio include projects at Mark Twain Elementary School and Lugo Elementary School in Lynwood Unified School District, and projects at La Mirada High School, John Glenn High School, and Dolland Elementary School in Norwalk La Mirada Unified School District.

Jamie Awford, DBIA, Principal at BNBuilders, states, "John is a great addition to the team in Newport Beach, bringing more depth and leadership to the region. He's already working on one of our largest projects, and he fits right in with our culture and will be a key part of our continued growth. Clients trust him, and he knows the local construction market and has built strong relationships that will only make us better."

BNBuilders has a robust portfolio of higher education projects in Southern California. The firm's current higher education projects include a $47 million CSU Dominguez Hills renovation, the $27 million Botany Building renovation at UCLA, and the $54 million Instructional Building and Central Utility Plant Upgrade at Fullerton College, to name a few.

About BNBuilders

Founded in 2000 in Seattle, BNBuilders is a West Coast general contractor that specializes in complex projects for clients in the life sciences, education, healthcare, public, and technology sectors. They are known for their innovative solutions to highly technical issues, comprehensive preconstruction services, passion for sustainable construction practices, and commitment to the communities in which they do business. With four offices, 1,000+ employees, and a strong presence in the California and Washington construction markets, BNBuilders is a leader and preferred contractor on the West Coast. For more information, visit www.bnbuilders.com.

