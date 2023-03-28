John Wood Group FY22 Adj. EBITDA From Cont. Ops. Flat On Last Year At Constant Currency

(RTTNews) - John Wood Group (WDGJF.PK, WG.L) posted a loss before tax from continuing operations of $694.5 million compared to a loss of $172.0 million, last year. Loss per share from continuing operations, in cents, was 104.4 compared a loss of 32.2. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $385 million, flat on last year at constant currency. Adjusted earnings per share, in cents, was 5.7 compared to 17.5.

Revenue was $5.4 billion, 8% higher at constant currency. The Group said this reflects good growth in Consulting and Operations and an improving trend in Projects, with a return to growth in the second half.

Looking forward, John Wood Group said its expectations for 2023 remain unchanged. The Group expects performance in fiscal 2023 to be line with medium-term targets.

The Group stated that no decision has been taken to resume the dividend and this will be kept under review by the directors.

