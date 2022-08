Johnson ‘absolutely certain’ next PM will offer more help on paying bills

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

PM makes unexpected intervention as Rishi Sunak criticises Liz Truss for refusal to commit to more handoutsBoris Johnson has waded into the Tory leadership row over energy costs by declaring he is “absolutely certain” his successor will offer further help to households, as annual bills were forecast to top £4,200 by January.Johnson made an unexpected intervention on energy bills at a No 10 reception, as Liz Truss, the frontrunner to be the next prime minister, was accused by Rishi Sunak’s campaign of being “divorced from reality” over her refusal to commit to more handouts. Continue reading...