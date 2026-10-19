Johnson & Johnson Aktie
WKN: 853260 / ISIN: US4781601046
|
19.10.2026 14:43:19
Johnson & Johnson Reports Positive 48-week Data From TREMFYA Study In Crohn's With Perianal Fistula
(RTTNews) - Drug major Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced Monday positive one-year results from the Phase 3 FUZION study, which showed TREMFYA (guselkumab) maintained or improved fistula remission through 48 weeks in adults with inflammatory bowel disease Crohn's disease or CD.
According to the company, TREMFYA (guselkumab) is the only IL-23 to deliver durable fistula remission through 48 weeks in Crohn's disease with perianal fistula.
Crohn's disease is a chronic inflammatory condition of the gastrointestinal tract with no known cause, but the disease is associated with abnormalities of the immune system that could be triggered by a genetic predisposition, diet, or other environmental factors.
JNJ-developed TREMFYA is the first fully-human, dual-acting monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize inflammation at the cellular source.
In the FUZION randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, multicenter, Phase 3 study, the efficacy and safety of TREMFYA is evaluated in adults with Crohn's disease with perianal fistula.
In the Phase 3 study, the company noted that combined fistula remission, which incorporates both clinical and radiologic assessment, was maintained or improved in both TREMFYA maintenance regimens through Week 48. This includes an increase from 28% at Week 24 to 35% at Week 48 in the 100 mg dose group.
Laurent Peyrin-Biroulet, study investigator, stated, "Perianal fistula remain one of the most debilitating complications of Crohn's disease, where achieving durable disease control beyond symptom improvement is a challenge. The latest findings from the FUZION study, which is the first of its kind in 20 years, shows that patients treated with TREMFYA maintained or improved upon the clinical benefits observed at Week 24, providing encouraging evidence for its use in this patient population."
The company added that safety findings through Week 48 were consistent with the well-established safety profile of TREMFYA in Crohn's disease.
Johnson & Johnson previously shared Week 24 results from FUZION, which showed that in the overall study population at Week 24, 28% of patients receiving TREMFYA 100 mg q8w and 27% receiving TREMFYA 200 mg q4w achieved combined fistula remission compared with 10% receiving placebo.
Johnson & Johnson maintains exclusive worldwide marketing rights to TREMFYA, manufactured by its unit Janssen Biotech, Inc.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, JNJ shares were trading at $253.06, down 0.99 percent.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Johnson & Johnson
|
18:01
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones am Montagmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones fester (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.26
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones zum Start mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones beginnt Handel im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
14.10.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Johnson Johnson-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Johnson Johnson-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
13.10.26
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 zum Handelsende mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
13.10.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
13.10.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones gibt am Nachmittag nach (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Johnson & Johnson
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Johnson & Johnson
|225,85
|-0,70%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX rutscht zum Wochenstart ab -- DAX beendet Handel ebenfalls schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit Verlusten. Schwach präsentierte sich auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt. An der Wall Street geht es nach oben. Unterschiedlich zeigten sich die größten Märkte in Fernost zum Wochenstart.