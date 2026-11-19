Johnson & Johnson Aktie
WKN: 853260 / ISIN: US4781601046
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19.11.2026 17:56:47
Johnson & Johnson Seeks FDA Approval For CAPLYTA In Bipolar Mania; Stock Down
(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. FDA seeking approval of CAPLYTA (lumateperone) for manic or mixed episodes associated with bipolar I disorder in adults.
The application is supported by two positive Phase 3 studies, in which once-daily CAPLYTA 42 mg significantly reduced manic symptoms compared with placebo, with improvements observed as early as Day 3 and sustained through Week 3.
The treatment was generally well tolerated, with low discontinuation rates and a safety profile consistent with earlier studies.
If approved, bipolar mania would become CAPLYTA's fifth approved use in adults, expanding its applications across bipolar depression, major depressive disorder and schizophrenia.
Currently, JNJ is trading at $266.79, down 2.09%
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