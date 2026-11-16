Johnson & Johnson Aktie
WKN: 853260 / ISIN: US4781601046
|
16.11.2026 03:57:22
Johnson & Johnson Set To Buy Ollin Biosciences For Up To $3.4 Bln: Report
(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is close to acquiring eye disease drug developer Ollin Biosciences in a deal valued at up to $3.4 billion, according to a Financial Times report citing people familiar with the matter.
The proposed transaction could include an upfront cash payment of about $2.2 billion, with an additional $1.2 billion tied to future milestone achievements. The deal could be announced as early as Monday, although discussions are ongoing and may still fall through.
Ollin Biosciences, a privately held company backed by Arch Venture Partners and Mubadala Capital, is developing a treatment aimed at two major causes of severe vision loss in older adults.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson closed at $285.75 on November 13, gaining $2.23, or 0.79%, in regular trading on the NYSE. In overnight trading, the stock rose a further $0.55, or 0.19%, to $286.30 as of 9:23:39 p.m. EST.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Johnson & Johnson
|
13.11.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones am Freitagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones legt letztendlich den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich nachmittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones mittags mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
11.11.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Johnson Johnson-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Johnson Johnson von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
11.11.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones beginnt Handel mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
09.11.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones verbucht zum Handelsende Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
09.11.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones-Börsianer greifen am Montagnachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Johnson & Johnson
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Johnson & Johnson
|259,35
|1,23%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Dow zum Handelsende wenig bewegt - Technologiewerte schwach -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Freitagshandel nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich seitwärts. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zum Wochenschluss überwiegend mit Abgaben.