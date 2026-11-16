Johnson & Johnson Aktie

Johnson & Johnson ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 853260 / ISIN: US4781601046

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16.11.2026 03:57:22

Johnson & Johnson Set To Buy Ollin Biosciences For Up To $3.4 Bln: Report

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is close to acquiring eye disease drug developer Ollin Biosciences in a deal valued at up to $3.4 billion, according to a Financial Times report citing people familiar with the matter.

The proposed transaction could include an upfront cash payment of about $2.2 billion, with an additional $1.2 billion tied to future milestone achievements. The deal could be announced as early as Monday, although discussions are ongoing and may still fall through.

Ollin Biosciences, a privately held company backed by Arch Venture Partners and Mubadala Capital, is developing a treatment aimed at two major causes of severe vision loss in older adults.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson closed at $285.75 on November 13, gaining $2.23, or 0.79%, in regular trading on the NYSE. In overnight trading, the stock rose a further $0.55, or 0.19%, to $286.30 as of 9:23:39 p.m. EST.

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Johnson & Johnson 259,35 1,23% Johnson & Johnson

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