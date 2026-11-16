Johnson & Johnson Aktie

Johnson & Johnson ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 853260 / ISIN: US4781601046

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16.11.2026 15:03:27

Johnson & Johnson To Acquire Ollin Biosciences In $2.2 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - Healthcare company Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced on Monday that it has agreed to acquire clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Ollin Biosciences for $2.2 billion upfront, expanding its ophthalmology pipeline.

The company said the acquisition would add OLN324, an investigational bispecific antibody being developed for retinal diseases including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Johnson & Johnson said the deal includes potential regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to approximately $1.13 billion.

The company also said it would enter into a separate development funding agreement with Blackstone Inc.'s (BX) Life Sciences, under which Blackstone Life Sciences will provide $750 million over multiple years to fully fund the Phase 3 development of OLN324.

Johnson & Johnson said the acquisition would strengthen its ophthalmology business and expand its portfolio of treatments for retinal diseases.

The transaction is expected to close before the end of 2026.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson rose 1.01% to $289.00 in premarket trading after ending Friday's session up 0.79%.

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Johnson & Johnson 258,90 -0,17% Johnson & Johnson

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