Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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11.11.2026 21:00:02
Johnson & Johnson vs. Eli Lilly: Which Healthcare Giant's Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
Choosing between established stability and high-octane growth is a classic investor dilemma. Here is how Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) compare for investors looking ahead to 2027.
Johnson & Johnson provides a broad mix of innovative medicines and medical devices, offering a defensive profile. Eli Lilly focuses intensely on high-growth areas like obesity and diabetes. Both are giants in the sector, but their financial profiles and growth trajectories differ significantly, making a direct comparison essential for retail investors.
In its latest annual report, filed for FY 2025, the company highlighted its leadership among pharmaceutical stocks, focusing on Innovative Medicine and MedTech. Johnson & Johnson distributes its products globally through wholesalers, hospitals, and healthcare professionals. The company manages key partnerships for oncology and immunology treatments, such as its collaboration with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) for Imbruvica.
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