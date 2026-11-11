Johnson & Johnson vs. Eli Lilly: Which Healthcare Giant's Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

Choosing between established stability and high-octane growth is a classic investor dilemma. Here is how Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE:LLY) compare for investors looking ahead to 2027.

Johnson & Johnson provides a broad mix of innovative medicines and medical devices, offering a defensive profile. Eli Lilly focuses intensely on high-growth areas like obesity and diabetes. Both are giants in the sector, but their financial profiles and growth trajectories differ significantly, making a direct comparison essential for retail investors.

In its latest annual report, filed for FY 2025, the company highlighted its leadership among pharmaceutical stocks, focusing on Innovative Medicine and MedTech. Johnson & Johnson distributes its products globally through wholesalers, hospitals, and healthcare professionals. The company manages key partnerships for oncology and immunology treatments, such as its collaboration with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) for Imbruvica.

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