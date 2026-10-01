Eli Lilly Aktie

Eli Lilly für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

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01.10.2026 23:53:01

Johnson & Johnson vs. Eli Lilly: Which Pharma Stock Can Make Your Portfolio Healthier in 2026?

Choosing between the diversified stability of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and the rapid growth trajectory of Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) is a primary consideration for many healthcare investors in 2026.

Johnson & Johnson provides a broad foundation through drugs and medical devices, while Eli Lilly & Co focuses on blockbuster treatments for diabetes and obesity. They are being compared because they represent two different paths to success within the healthcare stocks universe, appealing to either value-oriented or growth-seeking investors.

Johnson & Johnson operates through two primary segments, focusing on innovative medicine and its diverse portfolio of medical device stocks. The company reaches a global audience of hospitals, wholesalers, and healthcare professionals while collaborating with partners like AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) to co-commercialize key oncology treatments. These strategic alliances and internal research efforts allow it to maintain a dominant presence in immunology, neuroscience, and cardiovascular health.

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Eli Lilly 1 022,20 -0,25% Eli Lilly

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