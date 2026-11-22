Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
|
22.11.2026 14:05:02
Johnson & Johnson vs. Pfizer: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
Investors seeking long-term stability often turn to the healthcare sector, yet choosing between two industry titans requires a close look at their diverging growth strategies. Is Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) the better buy for 2027?
While both companies are foundational pieces in many retirement portfolios, they are moving in different directions. Johnson & Johnson relies on its dual-engine model of drug development and medical devices, while Pfizer is aggressively pivoting toward oncology and weight-loss treatments to secure its next era of growth.
Johnson & Johnson operates through two primary segments, innovative medicine and medtech, reaching patients in nearly every corner of the globe. Its medtech division is a significant player among medical device stocks, providing critical solutions for surgery, orthopedics, and vision. J&J distributes its products directly to wholesalers and hospitals, bolstered by partnerships with companies like Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pfizer Inc.
Analysen zu Pfizer Inc.
|05.11.26
|Pfizer Halten
|DZ BANK
|04.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.11.26
|Pfizer Halten
|DZ BANK
|04.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.10.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.10.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.10.26
|Pfizer Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.08.26
|Pfizer Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|28.05.26
|Pfizer Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.11.26
|Pfizer Halten
|DZ BANK
|04.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|03.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.26
|Pfizer Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Pfizer Inc.
|24,97
|-0,66%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwache Börsenstimmung: ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich im Sinkflug -- Kräftige Verluste an den Börsen in Asien - Nikkei schließt auf Siebenmonatstief
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete vor dem Wochenende kräftige Verluste. Auch am deutschen Markt prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild. An der Wall Street übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. Asiens Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag tiefrot.