Investors seeking long-term stability often turn to the healthcare sector, yet choosing between two industry titans requires a close look at their diverging growth strategies. Is Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) the better buy for 2027?

While both companies are foundational pieces in many retirement portfolios, they are moving in different directions. Johnson & Johnson relies on its dual-engine model of drug development and medical devices, while Pfizer is aggressively pivoting toward oncology and weight-loss treatments to secure its next era of growth.

Johnson & Johnson operates through two primary segments, innovative medicine and medtech, reaching patients in nearly every corner of the globe. Its medtech division is a significant player among medical device stocks, providing critical solutions for surgery, orthopedics, and vision. J&J distributes its products directly to wholesalers and hospitals, bolstered by partnerships with companies like Genmab (NASDAQ:GMAB) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).

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