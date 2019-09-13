Johnson City Ford Celebrates its New Location With Grand Opening on Sept 2, 2019

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --After opening its doors on August 25, 2019, Johnson City Ford celebrated the Grand Opening of its new facility at 3519 Bristol Hwy in Johnson City, TN, on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.

The new dealership spans 42,000 square feet and provides customers in the Tri-Cities area with a state-of-the-art facility to shop Johnson City Ford's expansive selection of new and used vehicles. Located on the motor mile, the new building offers customers easy access to Johnson City Ford's inventory and helps accommodate the dealership's continued growth and success. In addition, the majority of the subcontractors who helped construct the new facility were from local communities, guaranteeing that the benefits from the project are felt here in East Tennessee.

Along with its new location, Johnson City Ford provides customers with an extensive list of benefits that make the dealership stand out from the competition, including:

A complimentary Lifetime Warranty with Unlimited Time and Miles

A "Love It or Leave It" Pre-Owned Vehicle Exchange Policy

Competitive financing

A state-of-the-art Service Center

Genuine OEM Ford parts and Ford accessories

Johnson City Ford is part of the Hudson Automotive Group, headquartered in Charleston, SC, with 18 dealership locations throughout GA, NC, OH, LA, KY, SC and TN, representing brands such as Lexus, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Ford, VW and Hyundai.

About Johnson City Ford

Johnson City Ford is a full service Ford dealer with a Lifetime powertrain warranty on all our new and most pre-owned vehicles.

