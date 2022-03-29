Johnson Controls advances data center sustainability through industry-first Data Center Solutions hyperscale platform

The Data Center Solutions platform delivers innovative, energy-efficient and water-saving cooling solutions that help hyperscale cloud providers meet sustainability targets

With Silent-Aire solution s , Johnson Controls is a leader in providing hyperscale data centers with mission-critical, custom cooling equipment and modular data center technologies

Leveraging OpenBlue smart buildings technology and services, this platform delivers greater energy efficiency and leadership in sustainability

MILWAUKEE, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls, the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has leveraged its Silent-Aire solutions to offer the industry's first hyperscale data center platform focused on helping cloud providers meet ambitious sustainability targets. The Johnson Controls Data Center Solutions platform delivers innovative solutions that conserve water and reduce energy consumption, including air-cooled chillers, liquid cooling, combination air handler units, future-ready refrigerants and prefabricated modular data centers.

"Through its Data Center Solutions platform, Johnson Controls is offering something unique and valuable to global hyperscale companies," said Lindsey Leckelt, vice president of Data Center Solutions at Johnson Controls. "Johnson Controls is the first to provide innovative digital technologies combined with standard and bespoke cooling equipment and modular data center solutions that optimize energy consumption and water usage. We have the experience and capability to deliver these solutions as global integrated programs at-scale to our hyperscale partners."

Reaching Ambitious Energy and Water Targets

Mission critical data center operations typically require significant amounts of water and energy for cooling, and hyperscale server rack power density is expected to double as soon as 2023. Many cloud providers are prioritizing investments that improve their environmental sustainability and making climate pledges specific to decarbonization.

A 2021 survey conducted by Forrester Consulting commissioned by and developed in collaboration with Johnson Controls, "The Race to Decarbonization: A Spotlight on Data Centers", found that nearly half of the data center decision-makers surveyed have indicated that they plan to reduce energy consumption across their portfolio by at least 50% by an average reported target date of 2024. The Silent-Aire and Johnson Controls team is uniquely positioned to support data center leaders in meeting these goals by designing and deploying cooling solutions that minimize environmental impact while maximizing efficiency and productivity.

Redefining Hyperscale Data Center Sustainability

Johnson Controls with its Silent-Aire solutions has been focused on innovative, effective ways to support hyperscale customers as they respond to these challenges. Through Silent-Aire, Johnson Controls is a leading provider to hyperscale companies. With its hyperscale leadership and its global sustainability services, world-class engineering and advanced research and development, Johnson Controls is set to support one of the fastest growing segments of the technology industry as it takes on and solves environmental challenges.

"We're thinking beyond singular projects; we're investing in ongoing partnerships," said Maik Bohlmann, vice president and general manager, Data Center Solutions, Johnson Controls. "We're carefully listening to our customers, and we're best positioned to support them as they redefine data centers and their energy profiles. From innovative technologies to continuous support through the lifecycle of their progress, it's as much a revolution in our approach as it is an evolution of design for the data centers."

The Data Center Solutions platform is backed by Johnson Controls own commitment to sustainability. To date, Johnson Controls has reduced its energy and greenhouse gas intensity by 70% since 2002. Johnson Controls is honored to be recognized as AAA MSCI rated, among the "Top 100 Most Sustainable Companies" by Corporate Knights and first in its industry segment. The company's OpenBlue suite of connected solutions empowers customers to drive environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals by enabling significant energy savings and corresponding drop in carbon emissions.

To learn more about how to win the race to decarbonization and how companies are pursuing their sustainability goals, read the study here.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering, OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

