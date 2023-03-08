Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.03.2023 15:02:00

Johnson Controls Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

CORK, Ireland, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has approved a regular quarterly dividend of $.36 per share of common stock, payable on April 14, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 20, 2023. This represents a $0.01 cent increase over the previous quarterly dividend. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

About Johnson Controls
At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work,  learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

INVESTOR CONTACT:                     

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jim Lucas                                           

Danielle Canzanella

Direct: 651-391-3182                         

Direct: 1.203.499.8297

Email: jim.lucas@jci.com                   

Email: Danielle.Canzanella@jci.com

 

Johnson Controls Logo. (PRNewsFoto/JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-controls-announces-increased-quarterly-dividend-301765793.html

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Johnson Controls International PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Johnson Controls International PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Johnson Controls International PLC 61,12 -0,73% Johnson Controls International PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen drücken Stimmung: ATX schließt schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich wenig verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die Anleger in New York greifen zu. An den asiatischen Börsen überwogen im Donnerstagshandel die Minuszeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen