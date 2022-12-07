07.12.2022 22:15:00

Johnson Controls Announces Quarterly Dividend

CORK, Ireland, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share, payable on Jan. 13, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 19, 2022. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

About Johnson Controls
At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work,  learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael Gates

Danielle Canzanella

Direct: 1.414.524.5785

Direct: 1.203.499.8297

Email: michael.j.gates@jci.com

Email: Danielle.Canzanella@jci.com

 

Johnson Controls Logo. (PRNewsFoto/JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-controls-announces-quarterly-dividend-301697507.html

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

