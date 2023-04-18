Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
18.04.2023 14:00:00

Johnson Controls Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Webcast

CORK, Ireland, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) announces the following webcast: 

What: Johnson Controls Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call

When: Friday, May 5, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET

How: The conference call for investors can be accessed in the following ways:

Replay:  The replay can be accessed in the following ways:

  • Replay via webcast – if you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.
  • Replay via telephone – by dialing 877-344-7529 (in the United States) or +1-412-317-0088 (outside the United States), passcode 4102070, from 10:30 a.m. (ET) on May 5, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on May 12, 2023.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

INVESTOR CONTACT:                             

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jim Lucas                                               

Danielle Canzanella

Direct: 651-391-3182                             

Direct: 203-499-8297

Email: jim.lucas@jci.com                         

Email: Danielle.canzanella@jci.com

Johnson Controls Logo. (PRNewsFoto/JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-controls-announces-second-quarter-2023-earnings-conference-call-webcast-301800260.html

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

