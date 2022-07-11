|
11.07.2022 22:30:00
Johnson Controls Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Webcast
CORK, Ireland, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) announces the following webcast:
What: Johnson Controls Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EDT
How: The conference call for investors can be accessed in the following ways:
- Live via webcast at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations Note: A slide presentation will be available that morning for downloading.
- Live via telephone (for "listen-only" participants and those who would like to ask a question) – by dialing 888-324-9610 (in the United States) or 630-395-0255 (outside the United States), passcode "Johnson Controls."
Replay: The replay can be accessed in the following ways:
- Replay via webcast - if you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.
- Replay via telephone – by dialing 888-296-6941 (in the United States) or 203-369-3026 (outside the United States), passcode 8322, from 10:30 a.m. (ET) on August 4, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on August 11, 2022.
About Johnson Controls:
At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.
Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.
Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.
Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.
INVESTOR CONTACT:
MEDIA CONTACT:
Michael Gates
Danielle Canzanella
Direct: 414.524.5785
Direct: 203.499.8297
Email: michael.j.gates@jci.com
Email: Danielle.canzanella@jci.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-controls-announces-third-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call-webcast-301584064.html
SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc
