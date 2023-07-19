19.07.2023 14:30:00

Johnson Controls Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Webcast

CORK, Ireland, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, announces the following webcast: 

What: Johnson Controls Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EDT

How: The conference call for investors can be accessed in the following ways:

Replay: The replay can be accessed in the following ways:

  • Replay via webcast – if you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.
     
  • Replay via telephone – by dialing 877-344-7529 (in the United States) or +1-412-317-0088 (outside the United States), passcode 6451462, from 10:30 a.m. (EDT) on Aug. 2, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. (EDT) on Aug. 9, 2023.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jim Lucas

Danielle Canzanella

Direct: 651-391-3182

Direct: 203-499-8297

Email: jim.lucas@jci.com

Email: danielle.canzanella@jci.com

 

Johnson Controls Logo. (PRNewsFoto/JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-controls-announces-third-quarter-2023-earnings-conference-call-webcast-301880214.html

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Johnson Controls International PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Johnson Controls International PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Johnson Controls International PLC 61,76 -0,45% Johnson Controls International PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen