Johnson Controls appoints Marc Vandiepenbeeck as vice president and president, Building Solutions EMEALA

CORK, Ireland, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has named Marc Vandiepenbeeck vice president and president, Building Solutions Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA) effective immediately. In this role Vandiepenbeeck will serve as an officer of the company and oversee Johnson Controls' $3.8 billion Building Solutions operations across 90 countries.

Vandiepenbeeck succeeds Tomas Brannemo, who has led the EMEALA business since 2019 and plans to leave the company at the end of its fiscal year to pursue other opportunities.

"Our EMEALA business has a bright future, with increasing demand for our innovations that make homes and buildings smarter and more sustainable, while helping our customers achieve critical global climate targets," said Chairman and CEO George Oliver. "I am confident that Marc's leadership will continue to accelerate the strong progress we have made driving operational efficiencies and growth in EMEALA while navigating global challenges like inflation. I thank Tomas for his commitment to Johnson Controls and wish him the best of luck in the next stage of his career."

Vandiepenbeeck joined Johnson Controls nearly 20 years ago and has held roles of increasing responsibility across the company's finance and treasury teams. He most recently served as vice president and chief financial officer for the $9.3 billion Building Solutions North America business, where he led the finance function and provided strategic guidance to drive profitability, growth, and cash flow.

Additionally, Vandiepenbeeck has been a trusted partner for Johnson Controls' Global Services business and Global Commercial organization in support of the company's digital transformation and strategic growth initiatives, including sustainability. He has held several international assignments in EMEA, the United States and Asia Pacific.

"I am honored to join our EMEALA business during a time of undeniable opportunity and potential in the region," said Vandiepenbeeck. "Our strategy, combined with our teams' passion to build smarter, healthier, and more sustainable tomorrows for our customers, provides us a strong foundation for success."

Vandiepenbeeck holds a bachelor's degree in business engineering from Universite Libre de Bruxelles in Belgium and a master's in science of management from the Solvay Brussels School of Economics and Management in Belgium.

Vandiepenbeeck will report directly to George Oliver and will be based in Europe.

The 20,000 employees of Johnson Controls' Building Solutions EMEALA business design, sell, install and service HVAC, controls, building management, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, integrated fire-detection and suppression systems, and provides technical services, including data-driven smart building solutions, to markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

