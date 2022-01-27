Johnson Controls Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today celebrated its first score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Johnson Controls joins the ranks of more than 840 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

Johnson Controls is proud to be recognized as one of the 'best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality.'

"We are proud to have earned this top score from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, and we will continue to ensure our LGBTQ+ employees have the resources and support they need at Johnson Controls," said Marlon Sullivan, executive vice president and chief human resources officer. "Workforce equality is more than ensuring our employees and their families have excellent health benefits. At Johnson Controls we strive to create an inclusive culture where every one of our 100,000 employees feels engaged and valued."

Johnson Controls satisfied all of the CEI's criteria to earn a 100 percent score and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. The CEI rates employers providing crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million abroad using detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

"Congratulations to Johnson Controls for achieving the title of 'best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality' and working to advance inclusion in the workplace," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. "When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically. We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad."

Johnson Controls believes that diversity and a culture of inclusion is essential to a positive and productive employee experience, leading to superior customer outcomes. The Diversity and Inclusion team works with leaders across the company to take an active role in creating a culture that values uniqueness, celebrates creativity and drives innovation. Across the company, Johnson Controls also benefits from active Business Resource Groups (BRG), including Johnson Controls for Equality (JC4e) BRG, that is committed to all employees, LBGTQ+ and Allies that are committed to fostering a work environment that is inclusive to all employees regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

"Our thanks go to leaders and members of our Diversity and Inclusion team as well as the JC4e BRG who helped Johnson Controls be recognized as a 'best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality,'" added Sullivan. "It's inspiring to partner with our employees in creating the type of environment and culture in which we all want to work."

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

