Johnson Controls Inc Q1 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $381 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $451 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $380 million or $0.54 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $5.86 billion from $5.34 billion last year.

Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.62 to $0.64 Full year EPS guidance: $3.22 to $3.32