01.02.2023 13:01:59
Johnson Controls Inc Q1 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates
(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $118 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $381 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $463 million or $0.67 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $6.07 billion from $5.86 billion last year.
Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $118 Mln. vs. $381 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.17 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.67 -Revenue (Q1): $6.07 Bln vs. $5.86 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.72 to $0.74 Full year EPS guidance: $3.30 to $3.60
