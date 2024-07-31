|
31.07.2024 13:04:37
Johnson Controls Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $975 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $1049 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $769 million or $1.14 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $7.231 billion from $7.133 billion last year.
Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $975 Mln. vs. $1049 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.45 vs. $1.53 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $7.231 Bln vs. $7.133 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.23 to $1.26 Full year EPS guidance: $3.66 to $3.69
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Johnson Controls International PLCmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Johnson Controls International PLCmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Johnson Controls International PLC
|65,66
|-0,42%