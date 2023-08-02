02.08.2023 13:00:54

Johnson Controls Inc Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.05 billion, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $379 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $706 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $7.13 billion from $6.61 billion last year.

Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.05 Bln. vs. $379 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.53 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q3): $7.13 Bln vs. $6.61 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10 Full year EPS guidance: $3.55

