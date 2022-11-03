Johnson Controls Reports Solid Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; Initiates FY23 Guidance

Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.10 ; Adjusted EPS of $0.99 , up 13% versus prior year; full year GAAP EPS of $2.19 ; Adjusted EPS of $3.00 , up 13% versus prior year

; Adjusted EPS of , up 13% versus prior year; full year GAAP EPS of ; Adjusted EPS of , up 13% versus prior year Q4 reported sales +5% versus prior year; +10% organically; full year reported sales +7%; +9% organically

Q4 Orders +9% organically year-over year; full year orders +10% organically year-over-year

Record backlog of $11.1 billion , increased 13% organically year-over-year

, increased 13% organically year-over-year Initiates fiscal 2023 adjusted EPS guidance of $3.20 to $3.60 , an increase of 7% to 20% year-over-year; fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS guided to $0.65 to $0.67 , an increase of 20% to 24% year-over-year

CORK, Ireland, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), a global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today reported fiscal fourth quarter 2022 GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") from continuing operations, including special items, of $1.10. Excluding special items, adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $0.99, up 13% versus the prior year period (see attached footnotes for non-GAAP reconciliation).

Sales in the quarter of $6.7 billion increased 5% compared to the prior year on an as reported basis and grew 10% organically. GAAP net income from continuing operations was $761 million. Adjusted net income from continuing operations of $682 million was up 9% versus the prior year. Earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") was $666 million and EBIT margin was 9.9%. Adjusted EBIT was $917 million and adjusted EBIT margin was 13.6%, improving 70 basis points versus the prior year.

"During the year, we capitalized on robust demand and progressed our transformation, enhancing our differentiated business model and launching unique solutions that further establish Johnson Controls as an industry leader in smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings. While macro challenges continue to cause uncertainty for the broader market, we are optimistic about extending our strong momentum as we convert our backlog and execute our new capabilities powered by OpenBlue in the upcoming fiscal year," said George Oliver, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"We recorded another strong quarter in both orders and revenue, and delivered margin expansion which offset material foreign exchange headwinds," said Olivier Leonetti, Chief Financial Officer. "We have built our backlog considerably over the year, driven by our mission-critical solutions, which increasingly resonate with our customers. As we look ahead, we remain confident in the resiliency of our products and services as we continue to navigate through an uncertain operating environment."

Income and EPS amounts attributable to Johnson Controls ordinary shareholders

($ millions, except per-share amounts)

The financial highlights presented in the tables below are in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise indicated. All comparisons are to the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021. Effective October 1, 2021, the Company's Marine business, previously reported across the Building Solutions Asia Pacific, Global Products and Building Solutions EMEA/LA segments, is now managed and reported under the Building Solutions EMEA/LA segment. Historical information has been re-cast to present the comparative periods on a consistent basis.

Organic sales growth, adjusted sales, organic segment EBITA growth, total segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted corporate expense, EBIT, adjusted EBIT, adjusted net income from continuing operations, adjusted EPS from continuing operations, and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures and detail of the special items, refer to the attached footnotes. A slide presentation to accompany the results can be found in the Investor Relations section of Johnson Controls' website at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com.



Fiscal Q4

GAAP Adjusted

2021 2022 2021 2022 Sales $6,392 $6,725 $6,395 $6,725 Segment EBITA 1,012 885 1,018 1,107 EBIT 853 666 827 917 Net income from continuing operations 269 761 628 682









Diluted EPS from continuing operations $0.38 $1.10 $0.88 $0.99











SEGMENT RESULTS

Building Solutions North America



Fiscal Q4

GAAP Adjusted

2021 2022 2021 2022 Sales $2,347 $2,562 $2,347 $2,562 Segment EBITA 357 377 357 377 Segment EBITA Margin % 15.2 % 14.7 % 15.2 % 14.7 %

Sales in the quarter of $2.6 billion increased 9% versus the prior year. Organic sales also increased 9% over the prior year, led by low double-digit growth in our project-based business and continued growth in HVAC & Controls.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 13% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $7.5 billion increased 18% compared to the prior year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $377 million, up 6% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 14.7% declined 50 basis points versus the prior year as the benefits of the SG&A/COGS optimization actions were more than offset by lower absorption related to supply chain challenges and labor constraints.

Building Solutions EMEA/LA (Europe, Middle East, Africa/Latin America)



Fiscal Q4

GAAP Adjusted

2021 2022 2021 2022 Sales $1,001 $976 $1,001 $976 Segment EBITA 110 92 110 92 Segment EBITA Margin % 11.0 % 9.4 % 11.0 % 9.4 %

Sales in the quarter of $976 million declined 3% versus the prior year. Organic sales grew 9% versus the prior year with low double-digit growth in Fire & Security and high single-digit growth in HVAC & Controls. By region, strong organic growth in Europe was offset by a decline in Latin America and the Middle East.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 3% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $2.0 billion increased 7% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $92 million, down 16% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 9.4% declined 160 basis points versus the prior year, as the benefits of SG&A/COGS optimization actions were more than offset by continued FX headwinds and unfavorable region and project mix.

Building Solutions Asia Pacific



Fiscal Q4

GAAP Adjusted

2021 2022 2021 2022 Sales $715 $751 $715 $751 Segment EBITA 110 105 110 105 Segment EBITA Margin % 15.4 % 14.0 % 15.4 % 14.0 %

Sales in the quarter of $751 million increased 5% versus the prior year. Sales increased 12% organically versus the prior year, led by strong demand for HVAC & Controls. By region, sales in China grew high-teens in the quarter, led by strong Service execution.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 3% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $1.6 billion declined 2% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $105 million, declining 5% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 14.0% declined 140 basis points versus the prior year as positive price/cost and the benefits of SG&A/COGS optimization actions were more than offset by FX headwinds, lower volumes, and unfavorable mix due to higher HVAC shipments.

Global Products



Fiscal Q4

GAAP Adjusted

2021 2022 2021 2022 Sales $2,329 $2,436 $2,332 $2,436 Segment EBITA 435 311 441 533 Segment EBITA Margin % 18.7 % 12.8 % 18.9 % 21.9 %

Sales in the quarter of $2.4 billion increased 5% versus the prior year. Organic sales grew 11% versus the prior year driven by strong price realization and continued growth in Light Commercial, Residential HVAC, and Fire Detection products.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $533 million, up 21% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 21.9% expanded 300 basis points versus the prior year, driven by higher volume leverage, positive mix, and the benefits of SG&A/COGS actions.

Corporate



Fiscal Q4

GAAP Adjusted

2021 2022 2021 2022 Corporate Expense ($83) ($143) ($83) ($89)

Adjusted Corporate expense was $89 million in the quarter, an increase of 7% compared to the prior year.

OTHER ITEMS

For the quarter, cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $1.2 billion and capital expenditures were $162 million , resulting in a free cash flow from continuing operations of $1.0 billion .

and capital expenditures were , resulting in a free cash flow from continuing operations of . For the full year, cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $2.0 billion and capital expenditures were $592 million , resulting in a free cash flow from continuing operations of $1.4 billion , representing 67% conversion.

and capital expenditures were , resulting in a free cash flow from continuing operations of , representing 67% conversion. For the full year, the Company repurchased 21.7 million shares for approximately $1.4 billion .

. During the quarter, the Company recorded net pre-tax mark-to-market gains of $192 million related primarily to the remeasurement of the Company's pension and postretirement benefit plans and restricted asbestos investments.

related primarily to the remeasurement of the Company's pension and postretirement benefit plans and restricted asbestos investments. During the quarter, the Company recorded pre-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $167 million , including a $75 million impairment of goodwill attributable to the Silent-Aire reporting unit and a $45 million impairment of long-lived assets in our Asia Pacific segment.

, including a impairment of goodwill attributable to the Silent-Aire reporting unit and a impairment of long-lived assets in our segment. The Company recorded a pre-tax charge of $255 million to increase its environmental remediation and related reserves primarily associated with long-term remediation activities at its facilities in Marinette, Wisconsin .

to increase its environmental remediation and related reserves primarily associated with long-term remediation activities at its facilities in . The Company recorded a discrete period tax benefit of $301 million upon the expiration of the statute of limitations for certain tax years.

upon the expiration of the statute of limitations for certain tax years. In September, the Company issued €600 million senior notes due 2028 and $400 million senior notes due 2032.

FIRST QUARTER GUIDANCE

The Company initiated fiscal 2023 first quarter guidance:

Organic revenue growth of low double-digit year-over-year

Adjusted segment EBITA margin improvement of 120 to 130 basis points, year-over-year

Adjusted EPS before special items of $0.65 to $0.67

FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

The Company initiated fiscal 2023 full year EPS guidance:

Organic revenue growth of high single-digits to low double-digits year-over year

Adjusted segment EBITA margin improvement of 80 to 120 basis points, year-over-year

Adjusted EPS before special items of $3.20 to $3.60 ; representing 7% to 20% growth year-over-year

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share data; unaudited)



























Three Months Ended September 30,



2022



2021











Net sales $ 6,725



$ 6,392 Cost of sales 4,430



4,201

Gross profit 2,295



2,191











Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,533)



(1,344) Restructuring and impairment costs (167)



(67) Net financing charges (60)



(47) Equity income 71



73











Income from continuing operations before income taxes 606



806











Income tax provision (benefit) (203)



490











Income from continuing operations 809



316











Income from discontinued operations, net of tax -



-











Net income 809



316











Less: Income from continuing operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests 48



47











Net income attributable to JCI $ 761



$ 269











Income from continuing operations $ 761



$ 269











Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.10



$ 0.38 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations -



- Diluted earnings per share $ 1.10



$ 0.38











Diluted weighted average shares 691.2



717.0 Shares outstanding at period end 688.7



708.7

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share data; unaudited)



























Twelve Months Ended September 30,



2022



2021











Net sales $ 25,299



$ 23,668 Cost of sales 16,956



15,609

Gross profit 8,343



8,059











Selling, general and administrative expenses (5,945)



(5,258) Restructuring and impairment costs (721)



(242) Net financing charges (213)



(206) Equity income 246



261











Income from continuing operations before income taxes 1,710



2,614











Income tax provision (benefit) (13)



868











Income from continuing operations 1,723



1,746











Income from discontinued operations, net of tax -



124











Net income 1,723



1,870











Less: Income from continuing operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests 191



233























Net income attributable to JCI $ 1,532



$ 1,637











Income from continuing operations $ 1,532



$ 1,513 Income from discontinued operations -



124











Net income attributable to JCI $ 1,532



$ 1,637











Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 2.19



$ 2.10 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations -



0.17 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.19



$ 2.27











Diluted weighted average shares 699.6



721.1 Shares outstanding at period end 688.7



708.7

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in millions; unaudited)





























September 30,

September 30,





2022

2021

ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,031

$ 1,336

Accounts receivable - net 5,528

5,613

Inventories 2,510

2,057

Assets held for sale 387

-

Other current assets 1,229

992



Current assets 11,685

9,998













Property, plant and equipment - net 3,042

3,228

Goodwill

17,328

18,335

Other intangible assets - net 4,641

5,549

Investments in partially-owned affiliates 963

1,066

Noncurrent assets held for sale 751

156

Other noncurrent assets 3,748

3,558



Total assets $ 42,158

$ 41,890













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 1,534

$ 234

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 5,219

4,754

Liabilities held for sale 236

-

Other current liabilities 4,250

4,110



Current liabilities 11,239

9,098













Long-term debt 7,426

7,506

Other noncurrent liabilities 6,029

6,533

Noncurrent liabilities held for sale 62

-

Shareholders' equity attributable to JCI 16,268

17,562

Noncontrolling interests 1,134

1,191



Total liabilities and equity $ 42,158

$ 41,890

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited)



















































Three Months Ended September 30,











2022



2021 Operating Activities







Net income from continuing operations attributable to JCI $ 761



$ 269 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 48



47



















Net income from continuing operations 809



316



















Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash provided by

operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization 197



218



Pension and postretirement benefit income (224)



(158)



Pension and postretirement contributions (13)



(28)



Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received 55



(51)



Deferred income taxes 100



30



Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs 125



4



Other - net 12



29



Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:















Accounts receivable 210



14







Inventories (12)



(15)







Other assets (86)



(134)







Restructuring reserves (5)



(17)







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 482



(41)







Accrued income taxes (471)



362









Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 1,179



529



















Investing Activities







Capital expenditures (162)



(228) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (33)



(18) Other - net 90



42









Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations (105)



(204)



















Financing Activities







Increase (decrease) in short and long-term debt - net (268)



36 Stock repurchases and retirements (14)



(306) Payment of cash dividends (242)



(192) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 2



18 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests -



(9) Employee equity-based compensation withholding taxes (2)



(3) Other - net (21)



(25)









Cash used by financing activities from continuing operations (545)



(481)



















Discontinued Operations







Net cash used by operating activities -



(8) Net cash used by investing activities -



- Net cash used by financing activities -



-









Net cash flows used by discontinued operations -



(8)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4)



49 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 525



$ (115)

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited)



















































Twelve Months Ended September 30,











2022



2021 Operating Activities







Net income from continuing operations attributable to JCI $ 1,532



$ 1,513 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 191



233



















Net income from continuing operations 1,723



1,746



















Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash provided by

operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization 830



845



Pension and postretirement benefit income (216)



(551)



Pension and postretirement contributions (96)



(68)



Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received 30



(117)



Deferred income taxes (141)



36



Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs 555



98



Other - net 44



(9)



Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:















Accounts receivable (427)



(143)







Inventories (773)



(219)







Other assets (362)



(164)







Restructuring reserves (7)



(44)







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,270



813







Accrued income taxes (440)



328









Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 1,990



2,551



















Investing Activities







Capital expenditures (592)



(552) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (269)



(725) Business divestitures, net of cash divested 16



19 Other - net 152



168









Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations (693)



(1,090)



















Financing Activities







Increase (decrease) in short and long-term debt - net 1,966



(28) Stock repurchases and retirements (1,441)



(1,307) Payment of cash dividends (916)



(762) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 17



178 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (121)



(142) Cash paid to acquire a noncontrolling interest (1)



(14) Employee equity-based compensation withholding taxes (51)



(33) Other - net 31



(23)









Cash used by financing activities from continuing operations (516)



(2,131)



















Discontinued Operations







Net cash used by operating activities (4)



(64) Net cash used by investing activities -



- Net cash used by financing activities -



-









Net cash flows used by discontinued operations (4)



(64)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (53)



116 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 724



$ (618)

FOOTNOTES 1. Financial Summary

































































































































The Company evaluates the performance of its business units primarily on segment earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA), which represents income from continuing operations before income taxes and noncontrolling interests, excluding general corporate expenses, intangible asset amortization, net financing charges, restructuring and impairment costs, charges attributable to the suspension of operations in Russia, Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment, certain transaction/separation costs, certain environmental remediation and related reserve adjustments, and the net mark-to-market adjustments related to restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plans. The financial results shown below are for continuing operations and exclude the Power Solutions business. Historical information has been re-cast for changes in the composition of reportable segments effective October 1, 2021, to present the comparative periods on a consistent basis.



































































(in millions; unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Twelve Months Ended September 30,



































2022

2021

2022

2021



































Actual

Adjusted

Non-GAAP

Actual

Adjusted

Non-GAAP

Actual

Adjusted

Non-GAAP

Actual

Adjusted

Non-GAAP





























Net sales (1)































































Building Solutions North America



$ 2,562

$ 2,562

$ 2,347

$ 2,347

$ 9,367

$ 9,367

$ 8,685

$ 8,685





























Building Solutions EMEA/LA



976

976

1,001

1,001

3,845

3,845

3,884

3,884





























Building Solutions Asia Pacific



751

751

715

715

2,714

2,714

2,616

2,616





























Global Products



2,436

2,436

2,329

2,332

9,373

9,373

8,483

8,489





























Net sales



$ 6,725

$ 6,725

$ 6,392

$ 6,395

$ 25,299

$ 25,299

$ 23,668

$ 23,674































































































Segment EBITA (1)































































Building Solutions North America



$ 377

$ 377

$ 357

$ 357

$ 1,122

$ 1,122

$ 1,204

$ 1,204





























Building Solutions EMEA/LA



92

92

110

110

358

369

401

401





























Building Solutions Asia Pacific



105

105

110

110

332

332

344

344





























Global Products



311

533

435

441

1,594

1,773

1,436

1,449





























Segment EBITA



885

1,107

1,012

1,018

3,406

3,596

3,385

3,398





























Corporate expenses (2)



(143)

(89)

(83)

(83)

(369)

(306)

(290)

(290)





























Amortization of intangible assets (3)



(101)

(101)

(115)

(108)

(427)

(414)

(435)

(425)





























Net mark-to-market gains (4)



192

-

106

-

34

-

402

-





























Restructuring and impairment costs (5)



(167)

-

(67)

-

(721)

-

(242)

-





























EBIT (6)



666

917

853

827

1,923

2,876

2,820

2,683





























EBIT margin



9.9 %

13.6 %

13.3 %

12.9 %

7.6 %

11.4 %

11.9 %

11.3 %





























Net financing charges



(60)

(60)

(47)

(47)

(213)

(213)

(206)

(206)





























Income from continuing operations before income taxes



606

857

806

780

1,710

2,663

2,614

2,477





























Income tax benefit (provision) (7)



203

(116)

(490)

(105)

13

(359)

(868)

(334)





























Income from continuing operations



809

741

316

675

1,723

2,304

1,746

2,143





























Income from continuing operations attributable to































































noncontrolling interests (8)



(48)

(59)

(47)

(47)

(191)

(207)

(233)

(233)





























Net income from continuing operations attributable to JCI



$ 761

$ 682

$ 269

$ 628

$ 1,532

$ 2,097

$ 1,513

$ 1,910































































































(1) The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted net sales, total segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margins, which are non-GAAP performance measures. The Company's definition of adjusted net sales and adjusted segment EBITA excludes special items because these revenues and/or costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.



A reconciliation of total segment EBITA to income from continuing operations is shown earlier within this footnote. The following is the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 reconciliation of net sales, total segment EBITA, and segment EBITA margin as reported to adjusted net sales, adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margin (unaudited):



































































(in millions) Building Solutions

North America

Building Solutions

EMEA/LA

Building Solutions

Asia Pacific

Global Products

Consolidated

JCI plc



















2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

























Net sales as reported $ 2,562

$ 2,347

$ 976

$ 1,001

$ 751

$ 715

$ 2,436

$ 2,329

$ 6,725

$ 6,392



























































































Adjusting items:































































Nonrecurring Silent-Aire purchase accounting impacts -

-

-

-

-

-

-

3

-

3



























































































Adjusted net sales $ 2,562

$ 2,347

$ 976

$ 1,001

$ 751

$ 715

$ 2,436

$ 2,332

$ 6,725

$ 6,395



























































































Segment EBITA as reported $ 377

$ 357

$ 92

$ 110

$ 105

$ 110

$ 311

$ 435

$ 885

$ 1,012

























Segment EBITA margin as reported 14.7 %

15.2 %

9.4 %

11.0 %

14.0 %

15.4 %

12.8 %

18.7 %

13.2 %

15.8 %



























































































Adjusting items:































































Nonrecurring Silent-Aire purchase accounting impacts and other costs -

-

-

-

-

-

-

6

-

6

























Environmental remediation and related reserves adjustment (9) -

-

-

-

-

-

222

-

222

-



























































































Adjusted segment EBITA $ 377

$ 357

$ 92

$ 110

$ 105

$ 110

$ 533

$ 441

$ 1,107

$ 1,018

























Adjusted segment EBITA margin 14.7 %

15.2 %

9.4 %

11.0 %

14.0 %

15.4 %

21.9 %

18.9 %

16.5 %

15.9 %



























































































The following is the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 reconciliation of net sales, total segment EBITA and segment EBITA margin as reported to adjusted net sales, adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margin (unaudited):



































































(in millions) Building Solutions

North America

Building Solutions

EMEA/LA

Building Solutions

Asia Pacific

Global Products

Consolidated

JCI plc



























2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

























Net sales as reported $ 9,367

$ 8,685

$ 3,845

$ 3,884

$ 2,714

$ 2,616

$ 9,373

$ 8,483

$ 25,299

$ 23,668



























































































Adjusting items:































































Nonrecurring Silent-Aire purchase accounting impacts -

-

-

-

-

-

-

6

-

6



























































































Adjusted net sales $ 9,367

$ 8,685

$ 3,845

$ 3,884

$ 2,714

$ 2,616

$ 9,373

$ 8,489

$ 25,299

$ 23,674



























































































Segment EBITA as reported $ 1,122

$ 1,204

$ 358

$ 401

$ 332

$ 344

$ 1,594

$ 1,436

$ 3,406

$ 3,385

























Segment EBITA margin as reported 12.0 %

13.9 %

9.3 %

10.3 %

12.2 %

13.1 %

17.0 %

16.9 %

13.5 %

14.3 %



























































































Adjusting items:































































Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment -

-

-

-

-

-

(43)

-

(43)

-

























Charges attributable to the suspension of operations in Russia -

-

11

-

-

-

-

-

11

-

























Nonrecurring Silent-Aire purchase accounting impacts and other costs -

-

-

-

-

-

-

13

-

13

























Environmental remediation and related reserves adjustment (9) -

-

-

-

-

-

222

-

222

-



























































































Adjusted segment EBITA $ 1,122

$ 1,204

$ 369

$ 401

$ 332

$ 344

$ 1,773

$ 1,449

$ 3,596

$ 3,398

























Adjusted segment EBITA margin 12.0 %

13.9 %

9.6 %

10.3 %

12.2 %

13.1 %

18.9 %

17.1 %

14.2 %

14.4 %



























































































(2) Adjusted Corporate expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 excludes $33 million of an environmental remediation and related reserves adjustment and transaction/separation costs of $21 million. Adjusted Corporate expenses for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 excludes $33 million of an environmental remediation and related reserves adjustment and transaction/separation costs of $30 million.

(3) Adjusted amortization of intangible assets for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 excludes $13 million of nonrecurring intangible asset amortization related to Silent-Aire purchase accounting. Adjusted amortization of intangible assets for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2021 excludes nonrecurring intangible asset amortization related to Silent-Aire purchase accounting of $7 million and $10 million, respectively.

(4) The three and twelve months ended September 30, 2022 exclude the net mark-to-market gains on restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plans of $192 million and $34 million, respectively. The three and twelve months ended September 30, 2021 exclude the net mark-to-market gains on restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plans of $106 million and $402 million, respectively.

(5) Restructuring and impairment costs for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2022 of $167 million and $721 million, respectively, are excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. The restructuring actions and impairment costs for the three months ended September 30, 2022 are related primarily to workforce reductions, impairment of goodwill attributable to the Company's Silent-Aire reporting unit and other asset impairments. The restructuring actions and impairment costs for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 are related primarily to the impairment of assets associated with businesses classified as held for sale, workforce reductions, impairment of goodwill attributable to the Company's Silent-Aire reporting unit and other asset impairments. Restructuring and impairment costs for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2021 of $67 million and $242 million, respectively, are excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. The restructuring actions and impairment costs for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2021 are related primarily to workforce reductions and asset impairments.

(6) Management defines earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) as income from continuing operations before net financing charges, income taxes and noncontrolling interests. EBIT is a non-GAAP performance measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company. A reconciliation of EBIT to income from continuing operations is shown earlier within this footnote.

(7) Adjusted income tax provision for the three months ended September 30, 2022 excludes tax benefits related to the expiration of the statute of limitations for certain tax years of $301 million and the net tax effect of other pre-tax adjusting items of $45 million, partially offset by tax provisions related to a Japan valuation allowance establishment of $27 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 excludes tax benefits related to the expiration of the statute of limitations for certain tax years of $301 million and the net tax effect of other pre-tax adjusting items of $119 million, partially offset by tax provisions related to a Japan valuation allowance establishment of $27 million and APB23 adjustments attributable to businesses classified as held for sale of $21 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the three months ended September 30, 2021 excludes tax provisions from an intra-entity sale of certain of the Company's intellectual property of $417 million and the net tax effect of other pre-tax adjusting items of $7 million, partially offset by tax benefits related to valuation allowance adjustments of $39 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 excludes tax provisions from an intra-entity sale of certain of the Company's intellectual property of $417 million, a Mexico valuation allowance adjustment of $105 million and net tax effect of other pre-tax adjusting items of $51 million, partially offset by tax benefits related to other valuation allowance adjustments of $39 million. A summary of other adjusting items is included earlier within this footnote and in footnote 2.

(8) Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests for the three months ended September 30, 2022 excludes $11 million impact from a Japan valuation allowance establishment. Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 excludes $11 million impact from a Japan valuation allowance establishment and $5 million impact from restructuring and impairment costs.

(9) Segment EBITA includes a charge for increasing the environmental remediation and related reserves for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2022 of $222 million is excluded from the adjusted non-GAAP results. The $222 million is related to remediation efforts to be undertaken to address contamination primarily at our facilities in Marinette, Wisconsin.



































































The Company has presented forward-looking statements regarding adjusted EPS, organic revenue growth, adjusted segment EBITA margin and free cash flow conversion, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts, expenses, or income from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures are a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period, including but not limited to the high variability of the net mark-to-market adjustments and the effect of foreign currency exchange fluctuations. Our fiscal 2023 full year and first quarter guidance for organic revenue growth also excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available and management cannot reliably predict all of the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's fiscal 2023 full year and first quarter GAAP financial results.

2. Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation





































































































































The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The adjusting items include net mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring and impairment costs, Silent-Aire other nonrecurring costs, Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment, charges related to the suspension of operations in Russia, Power Solutions divestiture reserve adjustment, certain transaction/separation costs, certain environmental remediation and related reserve adjustments and discrete tax items. The Company excludes these items because they are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of the Company. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.



































































A reconciliation of diluted earnings per share as reported to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the respective periods is shown below (unaudited):

































































































Net Income Attributable

to JCI plc

Net Income Attributable

to JCI plc from

Continuing Operations

Net Income Attributable

to JCI plc

Net Income Attributable

to JCI plc from

Continuing Operations



































Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



































September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,



































2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021



































































































Earnings per share as reported for JCI plc $ 1.10

$ 0.38

$ 1.10

$ 0.38

$ 2.19

$ 2.27

$ 2.19

$ 2.10



































































































Adjusting items:































































Net mark-to-market adjustments (0.28)

(0.15)

(0.28)

(0.15)

(0.05)

(0.56)

(0.05)

(0.56)

































Related tax impact 0.05

0.03

0.05

0.03

(0.01)

0.13

(0.01)

0.13

































Restructuring and impairment costs 0.24

0.09

0.24

0.09

1.03

0.34

1.03

0.34

































Related tax impact (0.03)

(0.01)

(0.03)

(0.01)

(0.07)

(0.05)

(0.07)

(0.05)

































NCI impact of restructuring and impairment costs -

-

-

-

(0.01)

-

(0.01)

-

































Power Solutions divestiture reserve adjustment -

-

-

-

-

(0.17)

-

-

































Environmental remediation and related reserves adjustment 0.37

-

0.37

-

0.36

-

0.36

-

































Related tax impact (0.08)

-

(0.08)

-

(0.08)

-

(0.08)

-

































Transaction/separation costs 0.03

-

0.03

-

0.04

-

0.04

-

































Silent-Aire other nonrecurring costs -

0.02

-

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.02

0.03

































Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment -

-

-

-

(0.06)

-

(0.06)

-

































Charges attributable to the suspension of operations in Russia -

-

-

-

0.01

-

0.01

-

































Discrete tax items (0.40)

0.53

(0.40)

0.53

(0.36)

0.67

(0.36)

0.67

































NCI impact of discrete tax items (0.02)

-

(0.02)

-

(0.02)

-

(0.02)

-



































































































Adjusted earnings per share for JCI plc* $ 0.99

$ 0.88

$ 0.99

$ 0.88

$ 3.00

$ 2.65

$ 3.00

$ 2.65



































































































* May not sum due to rounding

































































































































The following table reconciles the denominators used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per share for JCI plc (in millions; unaudited):



















































































































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



















































September 30,

September 30,



















































2022

2021

2022

2021

















































Weighted average shares outstanding for JCI plc































































Basic weighted average shares outstanding 688.6

711.7

696.1

716.6

















































Effect of dilutive securities:































































Stock options, unvested restricted stock































































and unvested performance share awards 2.6

5.3

3.5

4.5

















































Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 691.2

717.0

699.6

721.1

















































3. Organic Growth Reconciliation



































































































































The components of the change in net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2022 versus the three months ended September 30, 2021, including organic growth, are shown below (unaudited):











































































(in millions) Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Three

Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Net Sales for the

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022









Building Solutions North America $ 2,347

$ -

-

$ (9)

-

$ 2,338

$ 7

-

$ 217

9 %

$ 2,562

9 %









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 1,001

(6)

-1 %

(114)

-11 %

881

14

2 %

81

9 %

976

-2 %









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 715

-

-

(59)

-8 %

656

16

2 %

79

12 %

751

5 %









Total field 4,063

(6)

-

(182)

-4 %

3,875

37

1 %

377

10 %

4,289

6 %









Global Products 2,332

-

-

(146)

-6 %

2,186

-

-

250

11 %

2,436

4 %









Total net sales $ 6,395

$ (6)

-

$ (328)

-5 %

$ 6,061

$ 37

1 %

$ 627

10 %

$ 6,725

5 %











































































The components of the change in net sales for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 versus the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, including organic growth, are shown below (unaudited):











































































(in millions) Adjusted Net Sales

for the Twelve

Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the

Twelve Months

Ended

September 30, 2021

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Net Sales for the

Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2022









Building Solutions North America $ 8,685

$ -

-

$ (12)

-

$ 8,673

$ 22

-

$ 672

8 %

$ 9,367

8 %









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 3,884

(22)

-1 %

(269)

-7 %

3,593

38

1 %

214

6 %

3,845

-1 %









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 2,616

(1)

-

(121)

-5 %

2,494

42

2 %

178

7 %

2,714

4 %









Total field 15,185

(23)

-

(402)

-3 %

14,760

102

1 %

1,064

7 %

15,926

5 %









Global Products 8,489

-

-

(339)

-4 %

8,150

254

3 %

969

12 %

9,373

10 %









Total net sales $ 23,674

$ (23)

-

$ (741)

-3 %

$ 22,910

$ 356

2 %

$ 2,033

9 %

$ 25,299

7 %











































































The components of the change in total segment EBITA for the three months ended September 30, 2022 versus the three months ended September 30, 2021, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):











































































(in millions) Adjusted Segment

EBITA for the

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Segment

EBITA for the

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Adjusted Segment

EBITA for the

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022









Total segment EBITA $ 1,018

$ (2)

-

$ (44)

-4 %

$ 972

$ 6

1 %

$ 129

13 %

$ 1,107

9 %











































































The Company's earnings presentation presents organic growth for each of the periods re-casted as a result of changes in the composition of reportable segments effective October 1, 2021. The components of the change in adjusted net sales, including organic growth, are shown below for the three months ended December 31, 2020 versus the three months ended December 31, 2019, the three months ended March 31, 2021 versus the three months ended March 31, 2020, the three months ended June 30, 2021 versus the three months ended June 30, 2020, the three months ended September 30, 2021 versus the three months ended September 30, 2020, and the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 versus the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 (unaudited).



































































(in millions) Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Three

Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

December 31, 2020









Building Solutions North America $ 2,167

$ -

-

$ 3

-

$ 2,170

$ -

-

$ (136)

-6 %

$ 2,034

-6 %









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 970

-

-

24

2 %

994

9

1 %

(55)

-6 %

948

-2 %









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 620

(2)

-

28

5 %

646

-

-

(42)

-7 %

604

-3 %









Total field 3,757

(2)

-

55

1 %

3,810

9

-

(233)

-6 %

3,586

-5 %









Global Products 1,819

(71)

-4 %

35

2 %

1,783

-

-

(28)

-2 %

1,755

-4 %









Total net sales $ 5,576

$ (73)

-1 %

$ 90

2 %

$ 5,593

$ 9

-

$ (261)

-5 %

$ 5,341

-4 %











































































(in millions) Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Three

Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

March 31, 2021









Building Solutions North America $ 2,175

$ -

-

$ 13

1 %

$ 2,188

$ -

-

$ (96)

-4 %

$ 2,092

-4 %









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 891

-

-

44

5 %

935

4

-

(5)

-1 %

934

5 %









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 518

(2)

-

29

6 %

545

-

-

49

9 %

594

15 %









Total field 3,584

(2)

-

86

2 %

3,668

4

-

(52)

-1 %

3,620

1 %









Global Products 1,860

(62)

-3 %

49

3 %

1,847

-

-

127

7 %

1,974

6 %









Total net sales $ 5,444

$ (64)

-1 %

$ 135

2 %

$ 5,515

$ 4

-

$ 75

1 %

$ 5,594

3 %











































































(in millions) Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

June 30, 2021









Building Solutions North America $ 2,020

$ -

-

$ 21

1 %

$ 2,041

$ -

-

$ 171

8 %

$ 2,212

10 %









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 795

-

-

60

8 %

855

10

1 %

136

16 %

1,001

26 %









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 579

(3)

-1 %

40

7 %

616

-

-

87

14 %

703

21 %









Total field 3,394

(3)

-

121

4 %

3,512

10

-

394

11 %

3,916

15 %









Global Products 1,949

(54)

-3 %

44

2 %

1,939

80

4 %

409

21 %

2,428

25 %









Total net sales $ 5,343

$ (57)

-1 %

$ 165

3 %

$ 5,451

$ 90

2 %

$ 803

15 %

$ 6,344

19 %











































































(in millions) Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Three

Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Adjusted Net Sales

for the Three

Months Ended

September 30, 2021









Building Solutions North America $ 2,243

$ -

-

$ 12

1 %

$ 2,255

$ 4

-

$ 88

4 %

$ 2,347

5 %









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 957

-

-

17

2 %

974

14

1 %

13

1 %

1,001

5 %









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 651

(2)

-

18

3 %

667

-

-

48

7 %

715

10 %









Total field 3,851

(2)

-

47

1 %

3,896

18

-

149

4 %

4,063

6 %









Global Products 2,103

(79)

-4 %

10

-

2,034

132

6 %

166

8 %

2,332

11 %









Total net sales $ 5,954

$ (81)

-1 %

$ 57

1 %

$ 5,930

$ 150

3 %

$ 315

5 %

$ 6,395

7 %











































































(in millions) Adjusted Net Sales

for the Twelve

Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the Twelve

Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Adjusted Net Sales

for the Twelve

Months Ended

September 30, 2021









Building Solutions North America $ 8,605

$ -

-

$ 49

1 %

$ 8,654

$ 4

-

$ 27

-

$ 8,685

1 %









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 3,613

-

-

145

4 %

3,758

37

1 %

89

2 %

3,884

8 %









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 2,368

(9)

-

115

5 %

2,474

-

-

142

6 %

2,616

10 %









Total field 14,586

(9)

-

309

2 %

14,886

41

-

258

2 %

15,185

4 %









Global Products 7,731

(266)

-3 %

138

2 %

7,603

212

3 %

674

9 %

8,489

10 %









Total net sales $ 22,317

$ (275)

-1 %

$ 447

2 %

$ 22,489

$ 253

1 %

$ 932

4 %

$ 23,674

6 %











The organic growth reconciliations presented earlier within this footnote contain financial information regarding adjusted net sales. The following is the reconciliation of net sales as re-casted to adjusted net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited):





































































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



























December 31,

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

September 30,

























(in millions) 2020

2019

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

2021

2020

























Net sales as re-casted































































Building Solutions North America $ 2,034

$ 2,167

$ 2,092

$ 2,175

$ 2,212

$ 2,020

$ 2,347

$ 2,243

$ 8,685

$ 8,605

























Building Solutions EMEA/LA 948

970

934

891

1,001

795

1,001

957

3,884

3,613

























Building Solutions Asia Pacific 604

620

594

518

703

579

715

651

2,616

2,368

























Global Products 1,755

1,819

1,974

1,860

2,425

1,949

2,329

2,103

8,483

7,731

























Net sales as re-casted 5,341

5,576

5,594

5,444

6,341

5,343

6,392

5,954

23,668

22,317



























































































Adjusting items (1)































































Building Solutions North America -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

























Building Solutions EMEA/LA -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

























Building Solutions Asia Pacific -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

























Global Products -

-

-

-

3

-

3

-

6

-

























Adjusting items -

-

-

-

3

-

3

-

6

-



























































































Adjusted net sales































































Building Solutions North America 2,034

2,167

2,092

2,175

2,212

2,020

2,347

2,243

8,685

8,605

























Building Solutions EMEA/LA 948

970

934

891

1,001

795

1,001

957

3,884

3,613

























Building Solutions Asia Pacific 604

620

594

518

703

579

715

651

2,616

2,368

























Global Products 1,755

1,819

1,974

1,860

2,428

1,949

2,332

2,103

8,489

7,731

























Adjusted net sales $ 5,341

$ 5,576

$ 5,594

$ 5,444

$ 6,344

$ 5,343

$ 6,395

$ 5,954

$ 23,674

$ 22,317



























































































(1) Adjusting items to net sales relate to nonrecurring Silent-Aire purchase accounting impacts.



The Company's earnings presentation presents service revenue and organic growth for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The components of the change in service revenue, including organic growth, are shown below (unaudited):











































































(in millions) Proforma Service

Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Service

Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Service Revenue

for the Three

Months Ended

September 30, 2022









Building Solutions North America $ 904

$ -

-

$ (3)

-

$ 901

$ 6

1 %

$ 70

8 %

$ 977

8 %









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 433

(6)

-1 %

(51)

-12 %

376

-

-

29

8 %

405

-6 %









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 184

-

-

(17)

-9 %

167

2

1 %

19

11 %

188

2 %









Total field 1,521

(6)

-

(71)

-5 %

1,444

8

1 %

118

8 %

1,570

3 %









Global Products -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-









Total service revenue $ 1,521

$ (6)

-

$ (71)

-5 %

$ 1,444

$ 8

1 %

$ 118

8 %

$ 1,570

3 %











































































The Company's earnings presentation presents service revenue and organic growth for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022. The components of the change in service revenue, including organic growth, are shown below (unaudited):











































































(in millions) Proforma Service

Revenue for the

Twelve Months

Ended

September 30, 2021

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Service

Revenue for the

Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2021

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Service Revenue

for the Twelve

Months Ended

September 30, 2022









Building Solutions North America $ 3,373

$ -

-

$ (4)

-

$ 3,369

$ 19

1 %

$ 271

8 %

$ 3,659

8 %









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 1,684

(22)

-1 %

(120)

-7 %

1,542

2

-

113

7 %

1,657

-2 %









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 706

(1)

-

(39)

-6 %

666

8

1 %

35

5 %

709

-









Total field 5,763

(23)

-

(163)

-3 %

5,577

29

1 %

419

8 %

6,025

5 %









Global Products -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-









Total service revenue $ 5,763

$ (23)

-

$ (163)

-3 %

$ 5,577

$ 29

1 %

$ 419

8 %

$ 6,025

5 %











































































The Company's earnings presentation presents proforma service revenue and organic growth for the three months ended December 31, 2020, the three months ended March 31, 2021, the three months ended June 30, 2021, the three months ended September 30, 2021, and the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. The components of the change in proforma service revenue, including organic growth, for each period for which proforma financial information is presented are shown below (unaudited).



































































(in millions) Proforma Service

Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Service

Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Proforma Service Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020









Building Solutions North America $ 811

$ -

-

$ 1

-

$ 812

$ -

-

$ (20)

-2 %

$ 792

-2 %









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 414

-

-

5

1 %

419

3

1 %

(5)

-1 %

417

1 %









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 165

(2)

-1 %

7

4 %

170

-

-

(2)

-1 %

168

2 %









Total field 1,390

(2)

-

13

1 %

1,401

3

-

(27)

-2 %

1,377

-1 %









Global Products -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-









Total service revenue $ 1,390

$ (2)

-

$ 13

1 %

$ 1,401

$ 3

-

$ (27)

-2 %

$ 1,377

-1 %











































































(in millions) Proforma Service

Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Service

Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Proforma Service Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021









Building Solutions North America $ 818

$ -

-

$ 4

-

$ 822

$ -

-

$ (2)

-

$ 820

-









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 396

-

-

16

4 %

412

2

-

(7)

-2 %

407

3 %









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 160

(2)

-1 %

11

7 %

169

-

-

2

1 %

171

7 %









Total field 1,374

(2)

-

31

2 %

1,403

2

-

(7)

-

1,398

2 %









Global Products -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-









Total service revenue $ 1,374

$ (2)

-

$ 31

2 %

$ 1,403

$ 2

-

$ (7)

-

$ 1,398

2 %











































































(in millions) Proforma Service

Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Service

Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Proforma Service Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021









Building Solutions North America $ 770

$ -

-

$ 9

1 %

$ 779

$ -

-

$ 78

10 %

$ 857

11 %









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 349

-

-

26

7 %

375

4

1 %

48

13 %

427

22 %









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 156

(3)

-2 %

12

8 %

165

-

-

18

11 %

183

17 %









Total field 1,275

(3)

-

47

4 %

1,319

4

-

144

11 %

1,467

15 %









Global Products -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-









Total service revenue $ 1,275

$ (3)

-

$ 47

4 %

$ 1,319

$ 4

-

$ 144

11 %

$ 1,467

15 %











































































(in millions) Proforma Service

Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Service

Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Proforma Service Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021









Building Solutions North America $ 835

$ -

-

$ 4

-

$ 839

$ 3

-

$ 62

7 %

$ 904

8 %









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 435

-

-

6

1 %

441

1

-

(9)

-2 %

433

-









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 180

(2)

-1 %

4

2 %

182

-

-

2

1 %

184

2 %









Total field 1,450

(2)

-

14

1 %

1,462

4

-

55

4 %

1,521

5 %









Global Products -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-









Total service revenue $ 1,450

$ (2)

-

$ 14

1 %

$ 1,462

$ 4

-

$ 55

4 %

$ 1,521

5 %











































































(in millions) Proforma Service

Revenue for the

Twelve Months

Ended

September 30, 2020

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Service

Revenue for the

Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2020

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Proforma Service

Revenue for the

Twelve Months

Ended

September 30, 2021









Building Solutions North America $ 3,234

$ -

-

$ 18

1 %

$ 3,252

$ 3

-

$ 118

4 %

$ 3,373

4 %









Building Solutions EMEA/LA 1,594

-

-

53

3 %

1,647

10

1 %

27

2 %

1,684

6 %









Building Solutions Asia Pacific 661

(9)

-1 %

34

5 %

686

-

-

20

3 %

706

7 %









Total field 5,489

(9)

-

105

2 %

5,585

13

-

165

3 %

5,763

5 %









Global Products -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-









Total service revenue $ 5,489

$ (9)

-

$ 105

2 %

$ 5,585

$ 13

-

$ 165

3 %

$ 5,763

5 %









4. Free Cash Flow Conversion









































































































































The Company's press release contains financial information regarding free cash flow and free cash flow conversion, which are non-GAAP performance measures. Free cash flow is defined as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by adjusted net income attributable to JCI. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash. These non-GAAP measures can also be used to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.







































































The following is the three months and twelve months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 reconciliation of free cash flow and free cash flow conversion for continuing operations (unaudited):









































































Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



































(in millions) September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021



































Cash provided by operating activities from continuing

operations $ 1,179

$ 529

$ 1,990

$ 2,551



































Capital expenditures (162)

(228)

(592)

(552)



































Free cash flow $ 1,017

$ 301

$ 1,398

$ 1,999























































































Adjusted net income from continuing operations

































































attributable to JCI $ 682

$ 628

$ 2,097

$ 1,910



































Free cash flow conversion



149 %





48 %





67 %





105 %

































