29.04.2022 16:00:00
Johnson Controls to present at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference
CORK, Ireland, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, will present at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer George Oliver will participate on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 9:40 a.m. EDT.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's website at: http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.
About Johnson Controls
At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.
Building on a proud history of more than 135 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering. Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry. Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.
INVESTOR CONTACTS:
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Ryan Edelman
Karen Tognarelli
Direct: +1 609 720 4545
Direct: +1 571 214 7744
Email: ryanedelman@jcicom
Email: karentognarelli@jcicom
Michael Gates
Michael Isaac
Direct: +1 414 524 5785
Direct: +41 79 6941462
Email: michaelj.gates@jcicom
Email: michaelisaac@jcicom
