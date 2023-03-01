01.03.2023 15:00:00

Johnson Controls to present at the J.P. Morgan 2023 Industrials Conference

CORK, Ireland, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, will present at the J.P. Morgan 2023 Industrials Conference in New York City. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Olivier Leonetti, will participate on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 11:20 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company's website at: http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jim Lucas

Danielle Canzanella

Direct: 651-391-3182

Direct: 203.499.8297

Email: jim.lucas@jci.com

Email: Danielle.canzanella@jci.com

 

Johnson Controls Logo. (PRNewsFoto/JOHNSON CONTROLS, INC.) (PRNewsFoto/)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-controls-to-present-at-the-jp-morgan-2023-industrials-conference-301759467.html

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Johnson Controls International PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Johnson Controls International PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Johnson Controls International PLC 59,46 0,54% Johnson Controls International PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinsangst geht erneut um: US-Börsen im Plus -- ATX und DAX schließen im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende mehrheitlich stabil - Hang Seng tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Donnerstag zu. Die US-Börsen entwickeln sich im Donnerstagshandel fester. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten am Donnerstag nur wenig Bewegung, lediglich in Hongkong ging es deutlicher abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen