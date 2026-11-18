

EQS Newswire / 18/11/2026 / 11:45 CET/CEST

Highlights of FY26/27 Half-Year Results



Group sales US$1,853 million – up 1% compared to first half of the prior financial year Gross profit US$382 million or 20.6% of sales (compared to US$441 million or 24.0% of sales in the first half of the prior financial year) Adjusted EBITA US$95 million or 5.1% of sales (compared to US$159 million or 8.7% of sales in the first half of the prior financial year) Net profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 59% to US$55 million or 5.90 US cents per share on a fully diluted basis Adjusted net profit, excluding the net impact of unrealized gains or losses relating to exchange rate movements and restructuring costs, decreased by 40% to US$73 million Free cash flow from operations US$41 million (compared to US$174 million in the first half of the prior financial year) Total debt to capital ratio of 11% and cash reserves of US$915 million as of 30 September 2026 Interim dividend 17 HK cents per share (2.18 US cents per share) HONG KONG SAR -



Total group sales for the six months ended 30 September 2026 totalled US$1,853 million, an increase of 1% over the first half of the prior financial year. Excluding the effects of foreign exchange rate changes, sales were flat. Net profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 59% to US$55 million or 5.90 US cents per share on a fully diluted basis. Adjusted net profit, excluding unrealized gains or losses relating to exchange rate movements as well as restructuring and other related costs, decreased by 40% to US$73 million.



Automotive Products Group



The Automotive Products Group ("APG"), which accounted for 82% of total Group sales, reported a 2% decline in sales on a constant currency basis. On a regional basis, APG's constant currency sales were higher by 1% in Asia, but lower by 2% in the Americas, and by 5% in Europe.



APG's reduced level of sales in the first half largely reflected the combination of a decline in global light vehicle production volumes, price reductions for both contractual and competitive reasons, and product mix and regional market share changes that in turn are being driven by the fundamental structural changes taking place in the automotive sector.



The growing adoption of electric vehicles globally remains the dominant technology shift in the industry, but the pace of the transition is becoming increasingly uneven across markets, driven mostly by policy changes in the US, the impact of a weak domestic economy in China, and the pivot by Chinese OEM producers to focus on exports to European and developing markets.



Notwithstanding relatively subdued global end-market demand for passenger vehicles, APG is well positioned to adapt to, and benefit from, the structural changes occurring in the industry. This is particularly evident in China, where new program ramp-ups and market share gains with domestic OEMs and their suppliers are driving growth. More broadly, our portfolio of motion subsystems and technologies are key enablers to electrification and, at the same time, include a significant number of "propulsion-agnostic" products that feature in all vehicle types. In the case of hybrid electric vehicles, which are experiencing a resurgence in popularity among consumers in several markets, APG typically benefits from higher product content per vehicle.



Industry Products Group



The Industry Products Group ("IPG"), which accounted for 18% of total Group sales, reported an 11% increase in sales compared to the first half of the prior financial year on a constant currency basis. On a regional basis, IPG's constant currency sales grew by 34% in Asia and 2% in Europe, but declined by 1% in the Americas.



IPG's encouraging return to growth has been driven by new customer wins in China, product program ramp-ups, and growing global end-market demand in selected application segments, including semiconductor manufacturing equipment, medical devices, and liquid cooling products. Partly offsetting this has been the effect of weaker demand in some consumer goods sectors, particularly in North America.



Not dissimilar to the automotive industry, the global market for many consumer and commercial hardware goods has become increasingly influenced by China-based OEMs and contract manufacturers. IPG is accordingly re-positioning its value proposition to support standardized motion product applications, which includes investment in automated production and assembly lines.



In addition to more commoditized consumer product applications, IPG is serving a number of niche and high-growth potential market segments where our capabilities and technology know-how enable us to deliver differentiated solutions to our customers.



Gross Margins and Operating Profitability



Gross profit margins decreased from 24.0% to 20.6% due to the combination of price reductions, product mix changes, and higher production costs. The most significant factors impacting production expenses during the period were raw material price inflation, higher repair and maintenance costs, and a temporary requirement to increase direct labour to support the ramp-up of several major new product programs. These additional operating expenses more than offset various planned and ongoing initiatives to reduce costs and improve productivity.



Earnings before interest, tax and amortization ("EBITA") declined by 58% to US$73 million. In addition to the lower gross profit detailed above, the main factors negatively impacting operating profitability were increased Selling and Administrative overheads due to higher freight costs and, most significantly, the net year-on-year change in realized and unrealized foreign exchange losses that totalled US$52 million. In large part, this reflected the fact that in the first half of the prior financial year, the Group benefited from substantial foreign exchange gains that were not repeated in the first half of the current financial year.



Adjusted to exclude the effects of non-cash unrealized foreign exchange rate movements and restructuring charges, EBITA was US$95 million or 5.1% of sales.



Free Cash Flow and Financial Condition



Free cash flow from operations decreased to US$41 million from US$174 million, largely due to the reduction in profits and an increase in capital expenditure related to investments in capacity expansion, automation, IT infrastructure, and strengthening the global manufacturing footprint.



The Group's balance sheet remains in healthy shape with a total debt to capital ratio of 11% and cash balances of US$915 million as of 30 September 2026.



Interim Dividend



The Board has today declared an interim dividend of 17 HK cents per share, equivalent to 2.18 US cents per share (2025/26 interim: 17 HK cents per share). The interim dividend will be payable on 6 January 2027 to shareholders registered on 15 December 2026. While the interim dividend has been maintained at the prior-year level, the Board will make its recommendation on the final dividend depending on the full-year's attributable profit and free cash flow and on the prevailing trading conditions at that time.



Chairman's Comments on the Half-Year Results and Outlook



Commenting on the results, Dr. Patrick Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive, said, "Johnson Electric experienced a difficult first half to its 2026/27 financial year. Although sales increased slightly, the non-recurrence of substantial foreign exchange gains recorded in the prior half-year period, together with intense price competition, input cost inflation, and operational challenges significantly reduced the Group's profitability during the period."



Regarding the outlook for the second half of the financial year, Dr. Patrick Wang commented, "Geopolitical and trade tensions, cost inflation, pricing competition, and uneven customer confidence continue to weigh on many of the markets in which Johnson Electric operates."



"Current trading conditions remain broadly similar to those experienced in the first half of the 2026/27 financial year. Although several new customer programs and product launches are planned to commence in the coming months, adjusted EBITA margins are expected to remain at mid-single digit percentage levels in the second half of the year."



Dr. Patrick Wang further commented, "In our automotive components business, progress is being made in growing our market share with Chinese OEMs and their suppliers – driven by our compelling offering of motion solutions that enable electrification, reduce emissions, and enhance passenger safety and comfort. We are also encouraged by opportunities in newer applications in distributed power generation, cooling solutions for AI data centers, as well as the enormous projected demand for joints and actuators from humanoid robotics – while recognizing that the timing and scale of their contributions will depend on the rate of customer adoption and market developments."



"Our strategic priorities are to strengthen operating performance and cash generation over time while continuing to invest selectively in the technologies and capabilities that can enhance the Group's competitive position. I remain highly confident that Johnson Electric's diversified customer base, global production and engineering capabilities, and our total cost and value proposition provide a strong platform from which to navigate the current challenges and pursue sustainable profitable growth."



Hashtag: #JohnsonElectric #Q1Results #MotionSystems

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Johnson Electric Group At Johnson Electric, our vision is to be the world's definitive provider of innovation and reliable motion systems.



We are a global leader in electric motors, actuators, motion subsystems and related electro-mechanical components, serving a broad range of industries including Automotive, Liquid Cooling, Robotic Joints, Smart Metering, Business Equipment, Ventilation, Home Automation, Large Appliances, Power Tools, Medical Devices and Lawn & Garden Equipment. The Group is headquartered in Hong Kong and employes over 30,000 individuals in more than 20 countries worldwide. We are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ( Stock no. 179). For further information, please visit:



Forward Looking Statements



This news release contains certain forward looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Johnson Electric and certain plans and objectives of the management of Johnson Electric.



Words such as "outlook", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believe", "estimates", "projects", variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results or performance of Johnson Electric to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Johnson Electric's present and future business strategies and the political and economic environment in which Johnson Electric will operate in the future.





News Source: Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 November 2026 - Johnson Electric Holdings Limited ("Johnson Electric"), a global leader in electric motors and motion subsystems, today announced its results for the six months ended 30 September 2026.Total group sales for the six months ended 30 September 2026 totalled US$1,853 million, an increase of 1% over the first half of the prior financial year. Excluding the effects of foreign exchange rate changes, sales were flat. Net profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 59% to US$55 million or 5.90 US cents per share on a fully diluted basis. Adjusted net profit, excluding unrealized gains or losses relating to exchange rate movements as well as restructuring and other related costs, decreased by 40% to US$73 million.The Automotive Products Group ("APG"), which accounted for 82% of total Group sales, reported a 2% decline in sales on a constant currency basis. On a regional basis, APG's constant currency sales were higher by 1% in Asia, but lower by 2% in the Americas, and by 5% in Europe.APG's reduced level of sales in the first half largely reflected the combination of a decline in global light vehicle production volumes, price reductions for both contractual and competitive reasons, and product mix and regional market share changes that in turn are being driven by the fundamental structural changes taking place in the automotive sector.The growing adoption of electric vehicles globally remains the dominant technology shift in the industry, but the pace of the transition is becoming increasingly uneven across markets, driven mostly by policy changes in the US, the impact of a weak domestic economy in China, and the pivot by Chinese OEM producers to focus on exports to European and developing markets.Notwithstanding relatively subdued global end-market demand for passenger vehicles, APG is well positioned to adapt to, and benefit from, the structural changes occurring in the industry. This is particularly evident in China, where new program ramp-ups and market share gains with domestic OEMs and their suppliers are driving growth. More broadly, our portfolio of motion subsystems and technologies are key enablers to electrification and, at the same time, include a significant number of "propulsion-agnostic" products that feature in all vehicle types. In the case of hybrid electric vehicles, which are experiencing a resurgence in popularity among consumers in several markets, APG typically benefits from higher product content per vehicle.The Industry Products Group ("IPG"), which accounted for 18% of total Group sales, reported an 11% increase in sales compared to the first half of the prior financial year on a constant currency basis. On a regional basis, IPG's constant currency sales grew by 34% in Asia and 2% in Europe, but declined by 1% in the Americas.IPG's encouraging return to growth has been driven by new customer wins in China, product program ramp-ups, and growing global end-market demand in selected application segments, including semiconductor manufacturing equipment, medical devices, and liquid cooling products. Partly offsetting this has been the effect of weaker demand in some consumer goods sectors, particularly in North America.Not dissimilar to the automotive industry, the global market for many consumer and commercial hardware goods has become increasingly influenced by China-based OEMs and contract manufacturers. IPG is accordingly re-positioning its value proposition to support standardized motion product applications, which includes investment in automated production and assembly lines.In addition to more commoditized consumer product applications, IPG is serving a number of niche and high-growth potential market segments where our capabilities and technology know-how enable us to deliver differentiated solutions to our customers.Gross profit margins decreased from 24.0% to 20.6% due to the combination of price reductions, product mix changes, and higher production costs. The most significant factors impacting production expenses during the period were raw material price inflation, higher repair and maintenance costs, and a temporary requirement to increase direct labour to support the ramp-up of several major new product programs. These additional operating expenses more than offset various planned and ongoing initiatives to reduce costs and improve productivity.Earnings before interest, tax and amortization ("EBITA") declined by 58% to US$73 million. In addition to the lower gross profit detailed above, the main factors negatively impacting operating profitability were increased Selling and Administrative overheads due to higher freight costs and, most significantly, the net year-on-year change in realized and unrealized foreign exchange losses that totalled US$52 million. In large part, this reflected the fact that in the first half of the prior financial year, the Group benefited from substantial foreign exchange gains that were not repeated in the first half of the current financial year.Adjusted to exclude the effects of non-cash unrealized foreign exchange rate movements and restructuring charges, EBITA was US$95 million or 5.1% of sales.Free cash flow from operations decreased to US$41 million from US$174 million, largely due to the reduction in profits and an increase in capital expenditure related to investments in capacity expansion, automation, IT infrastructure, and strengthening the global manufacturing footprint.The Group's balance sheet remains in healthy shape with a total debt to capital ratio of 11% and cash balances of US$915 million as of 30 September 2026.The Board has today declared an interim dividend of 17 HK cents per share, equivalent to 2.18 US cents per share (2025/26 interim: 17 HK cents per share). The interim dividend will be payable on 6 January 2027 to shareholders registered on 15 December 2026. While the interim dividend has been maintained at the prior-year level, the Board will make its recommendation on the final dividend depending on the full-year's attributable profit and free cash flow and on the prevailing trading conditions at that time.Commenting on the results, Dr. Patrick Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive, said, "Johnson Electric experienced a difficult first half to its 2026/27 financial year. Although sales increased slightly, the non-recurrence of substantial foreign exchange gains recorded in the prior half-year period, together with intense price competition, input cost inflation, and operational challenges significantly reduced the Group's profitability during the period."Regarding the outlook for the second half of the financial year, Dr. Patrick Wang commented, "Geopolitical and trade tensions, cost inflation, pricing competition, and uneven customer confidence continue to weigh on many of the markets in which Johnson Electric operates.""Current trading conditions remain broadly similar to those experienced in the first half of the 2026/27 financial year. Although several new customer programs and product launches are planned to commence in the coming months, adjusted EBITA margins are expected to remain at mid-single digit percentage levels in the second half of the year."Dr. Patrick Wang further commented, "In our automotive components business, progress is being made in growing our market share with Chinese OEMs and their suppliers – driven by our compelling offering of motion solutions that enable electrification, reduce emissions, and enhance passenger safety and comfort. We are also encouraged by opportunities in newer applications in distributed power generation, cooling solutions for AI data centers, as well as the enormous projected demand for joints and actuators from humanoid robotics – while recognizing that the timing and scale of their contributions will depend on the rate of customer adoption and market developments.""Our strategic priorities are to strengthen operating performance and cash generation over time while continuing to invest selectively in the technologies and capabilities that can enhance the Group's competitive position. I remain highly confident that Johnson Electric's diversified customer base, global production and engineering capabilities, and our total cost and value proposition provide a strong platform from which to navigate the current challenges and pursue sustainable profitable growth."Hashtag: #JohnsonElectric #Q1Results #MotionSystemsThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.At Johnson Electric, our vision is to be the world's definitive provider of innovation and reliable motion systems.We are a global leader in electric motors, actuators, motion subsystems and related electro-mechanical components, serving a broad range of industries including Automotive, Liquid Cooling, Robotic Joints, Smart Metering, Business Equipment, Ventilation, Home Automation, Large Appliances, Power Tools, Medical Devices and Lawn & Garden Equipment. The Group is headquartered in Hong Kong and employes over 30,000 individuals in more than 20 countries worldwide. We are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ( Stock no. 179). For further information, please visit: www.johnsonelectric.com News Source: Johnson Electric Holdings Limited 18/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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