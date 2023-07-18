Join the Back-to-School Bash with Limited-Edition Nabisco Multipack Snacks Featuring Characters from Nintendo Switch Games

Four beloved Nabisco brands are giving fans the chance to level up their snacking experience.

EAST HANOVER, N.J., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What's one way to bring the fun of gaming to the cafeteria this school year? With a Nabisco Multipack featuring characters from the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars, Super Mario Odyssey, and Luigi's Mansion3 games which are available on the Nintendo Switch family of systems. Nabisco is also inviting consumers to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch™ Prize Pack which includes a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system and a download code for a digital game on the Nintendo Switch system or a trip to Super Nintendo World™ at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Nabisco Multipacks bring characters from the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars, Super Mario Odyssey, and Luigi's Mansion 3 games to life on family-favorite snacks like Teddy Grahams, Chips Ahoy!, OREO Mini and RITZ Bits packaging. Each 12-count multipack package has undergone a graphics takeover featuring iconic characters including Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, and Princess Peach. Three more characters from each game are featured on the custom pouches within each package. The limited-edition multipacks are available nationally now until October 31, 2023.

"Summer might be in full swing, but that doesn't mean the fun has to stop!" says Jenn Weber Krane, Senior Associate Brand Manager – Multipacks. "We're so excited to bring these playful back-to-school multipack snacks to stores — and to lunchboxes everywhere."

But there's more ways to participate: Shoppers can also enter in stores by scanning a QR code or at nabiscobacktoclass.com for the chance to win a Nintendo Switch Prize Pack, with 50 first-prize winners taking home a Nintendo Switch Prize Pack, and one grand prize winner receiving an all-expenses paid trip to Super Nintendo World™ at Universal Studios Hollywood.

As part of the Nintendo Switch Prize Pack, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system features a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand for tabletop mode, a dock with a wired LAN port (LAN cable sold separately), 64GB of internal storage (a portion of which is reserved for use by the system), and enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model allows players to play on a TV and share the detachable Joy-Con controllers for right-out-of-the-box multiplayer fun. Plus, the system can be taken on the go to enjoy its play-anywhere versatility.

Here are all the ways Nabisco and Nintendo Switch fans can get in on the fun:

By enjoying snacks: Each brand will have a graphics takeover which features a Nintendo Switch™ game property. Characters that appear on the 12-count Multipack box and pouch designs will come from the following games:

Hungry for more? Learn about OREO's partnership with Nintendo, including the OREO x Super Mario™ cookies.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

