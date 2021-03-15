Join the World's Largest Optoelectronics Gathering

SHENZHEN, China, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIOE 2021 (the 23rd China International Optoelectronic Exposition) the most influential optoelectronic exhibition, will be held September 1-3, 2021 at Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center. The event is well known to optoelectronic professionals as the most effective and ideal platform to access and expand China's optoelectronic market. 80% of booths have already been reserved, but options for booths for CIOE 2021 are still available for global optoelectronic companies. This grand gathering will be a perfect place to connect with China's optoelectronic market.

An increasing number of companies believe that the key factor of collaboration in the high-tech industry is face-to-face communication. CIOE 2021 will be featuring 3,200+ exhibitors in the 6 sub-expos of information and communication, precision optics, lens & camera modules, infrared applications, lasers technology & intelligent manufacturing, intelligent sensing, and photonics innovation within 160,000m2 exhibition area. Numerous leading optoelectronic enterprises such as HiSilicon, Hisense Broadband, SENKO, O-NET, CIG, US Conec, Eoptolink, Phenix, Yutong, CDGM, TRIOPTICS, Uvata, SCHOTT, Panasonic Industrial Devices, Bruker, Trumpf, Han's Laser, Deray, Huaguang, New Epech, Elite, Keming, Photroand, Everbright, Lynred, Jiuzhiyang, Dali, ULIRVISION, HGH, Sun Creative, GRINM, VisionICs, Juyou, Adaps, Uphoton, InfraTec, Hypersen, Nephotonics, Silicon Integrated, ACUS, TSD, Nanjing Nanotech Institute, Shanghai Institute of Optics and Fine Mechanics have confirmed their booths and will showcase the latest and first-class products and technologies.

Even in 2020 under the epidemic situation, CIOE managed to gather 89,254 professionals from 9 major application fields including optical communications, advanced manufacturing, consumer electronics, semiconductor processing and manufacturing, sensing and measurement, defense and security, medical, lighting and display, and energy. Users such as Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Cloud, Baidu Cloud, Bytedance, Ping An Bank, CITIC Bank, Infinera, CIENA, SUMITOMO, ZTE, Volvo, Honda, TOYOTA, BYD, GM, Raycus, TECSUM, SIASUN, Foxconn, GREE, HP, HITACHI, Samsung, SONY, TCL, LG, XIAOMI, iPhone, BOSIT, Careland, RGBSKY, HARDSTONE, Hoverbird, aispeech, GUIDE INFRARED, SATIR, JIR, RAYTEK, Optris, IRCON, Fluke, TESTO, UNIT, CEM, YIOU, iRAY, Flir, RoboSense, SureStar LiDAR, Benewake, HESAI, Velodyne, Quanergy, Innoviz, INTIBEAM, IMSEMI, INVO, Omnivision, SK, Gcoreinc, ORBBEC, GE, Mindray, Sonoscape, EDAN, BGI, Olympus, Hawk Endoscopes, OptoMedic, Vision Medical, CME, SIMAI, and SUNNYWAY participated to source latest optoelectronic products.

Remaining booths are limited so reserve your booth now to seize the opportunities to access to China's optoelectronic market, expand brand influence and keep up with China's market trends.

