19.01.2022 22:00:00
Join TuSimple Fourth Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call, February 9, 2022
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TuSimple (Nasdaq: TSP) will release its fourth-quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, after the market close. Following the release via the wire services, TuSimple will host a conference call at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time). A replay of the call will be available at ir.tusimple.com.
What: TuSimple Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call
When: Wednesday, February 9, 2022
Time: 2 p.m. PST/ 5 p.m. EST
To Listen via Telephone:
Conference Topic: TuSimple Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Conference ID: 9580979
US/CANADA (Toll-Free) Number: +1 (833) 519-1404
International (Paid) Number: (270) 215-9738
To Listen via Internet: ir.tusimple.com
About TuSimple
TuSimple is a global autonomous driving technology company, headquartered in San Diego, California, with operations in Arizona, Texas, Europe, and China. Founded in 2015, TuSimple is developing a commercial-ready, fully autonomous (SAE Level 4) driving solution for long-haul heavy-duty trucks. TuSimple aims to transform the $4 trillion global truck freight industry through the company's leading AI technology, which makes it possible for trucks to see 1,000 meters away, operate nearly continuously, and reduce fuel consumption by 10%+ relative to manually driven trucks. Visit us at www.tusimple.com
TuSimple Investor Relations Contacts
James Mann
james.mann@tusimple.ai
Lauren Harper
lauren.harper@tusimple.ai
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/join-tusimple-fourth-quarter-2021-results-and-conference-call-february-9-2022-301463135.html
SOURCE TuSimple Holdings, Inc.
