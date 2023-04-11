|
Join us for a meaningful and impactful evening hosted by Tom Homan and The America Project, with special guest Kari Lake, as we come together for a fundraiser dedicated to supporting the security ...
PALM BEACH, Fla., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Our event, 'Cocktails and hors D'oeuvres while Special Guest Donald J. Trump delivers remarks,' offers the opportunity to contribute to these vital causes. Your presence will make a difference in this important mission. Don't miss this memorable and purpose-driven occasion. Legendary artist Scott Lobaido will be speed painting, there will be a live and silent auction and so much more! Reserve your spot by purchasing tickets on the link provided below. Join us in the effort to SAVE AMERICA!
Tom Homan & The America Project Presents: Cocktails and Dining w/ Special Guest Donald J. Trump – Justice for AllThe America Project
The America Project is an America First, non-profit organization defending rights and freedoms, election victory, and border security to save America.
