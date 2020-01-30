Joint Commission International and National Association for Health Quality collaborate to offer quality and patient safety training program for health care organizations

OAK BROOK, Illinois, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joint Commission International (JCI) and the National Association for Health Quality (NAHQ) announce a collaboration to provide a worldwide educational program that amplifies both organizations' missions to improve health care quality and safety. The program will help health care organizations develop workforce capabilities in quality management methodologies and skills.

The evidence-based educational program will help participants prepare for the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ) exam by developing core competencies in quality and patient safety. Powered with evidence-based best practices in quality management from both NAHQ and JCI, and led by JCI expert faculty, the program supports international hospitals, ambulatory care centers and health systems, where quality professionals are looking to advance their industry-standard health care competencies.

"We are pleased to work in unison with NAHQ, because the organization shares JCI's rigorous commitment to achieving worldwide health care quality and patient safety," says Marwa J. Zohdy, PhD, CJCP, vice president, Global Consulting Services, JCI. "NAHQ's mission to build strong health care workforces aligns with JCI's mission to improve health care organizations' quality and patient safety. Our collaboration combines the best of both of our global-leading organizations to instill best practices and capabilities into health care organizations and their staff."

"'JCI supports health care organizations to improve patient safety and quality. As health care aims to advance and improve worldwide, NAHQ believes we must prepare a ready workforce to deliver quality and safety,' say Stephanie Mercado, CEO and executive director, NAHQ. 'Because JCI works with healthcare organizations to achieve this goal, the organization is an important partner to identify quality and safety needs. JCI's partnership with NAHQ for training illustrates the opportunity to close additional gaps in healthcare delivery.'

Access the following link for more information on JCI/NAHQ's Quality Management and Patient Safety program or visit jointcommissioninternational.org.

About Joint Commission International

Joint Commission International (JCI) was established in 1994 as a division of Joint Commission Resources, Inc. (JCR), a wholly controlled, nonprofit affiliate of The Joint Commission. Through international accreditation and certification, advisory services, publications and education programs, JCI extends The Joint Commission's mission worldwide by helping improve the quality of patient care. JCI works with international health care organizations, public health agencies, health ministries and others in more than 100 countries. Visit www.jointcommissioninternational.org for more information.

About the National Association for Health Quality

The National Association for Health Quality (NAHQ) is the leader in health care quality competencies. NAHQ provides a strategic advantage to health care professionals and the organizations they serve by developing and evolving competencies in health care quality that result in better patient and financial outcomes to support the goals of health care value. NAHQ offers the industry standard certification in health care quality and the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® held by almost 13,000 health care professionals today. NAHQ also offers extensive educational programming, networking opportunities, and career resources to help health care professionals meet the challenges they face.

