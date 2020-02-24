Joint Statement by Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Minister Seamus O'Regan on the Decision by Teck Resources Limited to Cancel the Frontier Oil Sands Project

OTTAWA, Feb. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - "We have been informed by Teck Resources Limited that they have withdrawn their regulatory application for the proposed Frontier oil sands project in northern Alberta. We appreciate that Teck has made a difficult decision.

As a result, Cabinet will no longer be making a decision on this project.

Important parts of Canada's economy have been built on our natural resource sector and the workers across the country who have powered it for generations. Our government is committed to developing our natural resources sustainably and to creating good, middle class jobs. A strong economy and clean environment must go hand in hand.

As Teck has rightly pointed out, and as many in the industry know, global investors and consumers are increasingly looking for the cleanest products available and sustainable resource development.

We agree with Teck and leading industry groups that all orders of government need a real plan for climate action now and to reach a net zero economy by 2050.

Canada will stay competitive in the global economy if our industries continue innovating with the best technologies in the world and if governments work together on a serious plan to protect the environment.

We also recognize Teck's leading class consultation work on this project, including their efforts to engage with local Indigenous communities throughout the project development and review process. Teck's consultation model is a positive example for future proponents.

There's no doubt that fighting climate change is a global challenge. To meet this challenge here in Canada and internationally, we need to work together across jurisdictions and in partnership with industry. Canada has the innovative spirit, talent, and know-how to lead the world with the most environmentally and socially responsible resources.

The Government of Canada is committed to working with all orders of government across the country and with the resource sector to keep creating good jobs and ensure clean, sustainable growth for everyone."

