Joint Statement of the American Medical Association, American Pharmacists Association, and American Society of Health-System Pharmacists on new FDA action to Remove Emergency Use Authorization of ...

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Medical Association, American Pharmacists Association, and American Society of Health-System Pharmacists appreciates the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) continuing efforts to review and advise the nation on the safe and effective use of hydroxychloroquine, chloroquine, and other medications to prevent and treat coronavirus. We recognize the body of evidence for addressing the COVID-19 global pandemic is evolving rapidly, requiring vigilant yet timely decision making.

We emphasize that the FDA's recent announcement to cancel the emergency use authorizations for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine for certain hospitalized patients with COVID-19 does not apply to other evidence-based uses of these medications for conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. Our organizations continue to advocate for medication-use policies that ensure patients who need hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine do not face unintended barriers to evidence-based care.

We encourage patients and healthcare providers to consult the FDA's Frequently Asked Questions on the Revocation of the EUA for Hydroxychloroquine and Chloroquine Phosphate, and COVID-19 related information and resources available from our three organizations.

AMA COVID-19 Resource Center for Physicians

APhA COVID-19 Resource Center

ASHP COVID-19 Resource Center

