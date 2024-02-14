Joint Stock Company "Latvijas Gaze"

Extraordinary shareholders' meetings of February 22, 2024

UPDATED DRAFT RESOLUTIONS

(including the 12 candidates of members of the Supervisory Council to 11 Supervisory Council member positions, 4 candidates of the Audit Committee members and the alternative draft resolution in the 3rd item of the agenda "Election of the Audit Committee and determination of renumeration for the Audit Committee” submitted by the shareholder JSC "Rietumu banka”)

On the Articles of Association of the Joint Stock Company "Latvijas Gaze" in the new wording and on the selection of the central securities depository in which to record the shares of the joint stock company "Latvijas Gaze" To approve the articles of association of the joint stock company "Latvijas Gaze" in the new wording (annex). To determine that dematerialized shares of the joint stock company "Latvijas Gaze" are to be recorded in the central securities depository Nasdaq CSD SE, registration number: 40003242879, legal address: Valnu street 1, Riga, Latvia, LV-1050. Authorize the Management Board joint stock company "Latvijas Gaze" to make corrections if necessary, as well as to sign documents and perform other actions necessary for the registration of the new wording the Articles of Association in the Commercial Register and Nasdaq CSD SE. The Supervisory Council elections and determination of remuneration for the Supervisory Council. Taking into account notifications of the members of the Supervisory Council of the joint stock company "Latvijas Gaze" Nikolas Merigo Cook, Eriks Atvars and Hanss Peter Florens regarding resigning from the position of a member of the Supervisory Council, in accordance with the ninth paragraph of Article 296 of the Commercial Law, to release Oliver Giese, Matthias Kolenbach, Elena Mikhailova, Kirill Seleznev, Vitaly Khatkov, Yury Ivanov, Juris Savickis, Oleg Ivanov from position of a member of the Supervisory Council. In accordance with the proposals submitted by the shareholders to elect in the position of a member of the Supervisory Council of the joint stock company "Latvijas Gaze" for a period of three years, determining the beginning of the term of office of the Supervisory Council on February 22, 2024:

1. Valentin Bluger,

2. Nikolai Dorofeyev,

3. Guntars Reidzans,

4. Edgars Buncis,

5. Matthias Kolenbach,

6. Oliver Giese,

7. Christian Janzen

8. Elena Mikhailova,

9. Yury Ivanov,

10. Kirill Seleznev,

11. Vitaly Khatkov

12. Kirill Neyimin.

To set the monthly remuneration for the duties at the Supervisory Council of the Joint Stock Company "Latvijas Gaze” for the Chairman of the Supervisory Council in the amount of EUR 4 268, for the Vice-Chairmen of the Supervisory Council in the amount of EUR 3 557 and for the members of the Supervisory Council in the amount of EUR 2 845. Election of the Audit Committee and determination of remuneration for the Audit Committee.

The draft resolution prepared by the Management Board (including the candidates for members of the audit committee initially nominated by the shareholders):

To release Anton Belevitin, Anita Kanepa and Juris Savickis from the position of the Audit Committee member of joint stock company "Latvijas Gaze". In accordance with the proposals of shareholders to elect the Audit Committee of the joint stock company "Latvijas Gaze" in the composition of three members for a period of three years, determining the beginning of the term of office on February 22, 2024:

1. Anton Belevitin;

2. Janis Meziels;

3. Mark Maizenberg;

Set the remuneration of each member of the Audit Committee at 10,000 euros per year after taxes.

The draft resolution submitted by shareholder AS "Rietumu banka” (including the candidates for members of the audit committee nominated by the shareholders):

To release Anton Belevitin, Anita Kanepa and Juris Savickis from the position of the Audit Committee member of joint stock company "Latvijas Gaze". In accordance with the proposals of shareholders to elect the Audit Committee of the joint stock company "Latvijas Gaze" in the composition of four members for a period of three years, determining the beginning of the term of office on February 22, 2024:

1. Anton Belevitin;

2. Janis Meziels;

3. Mark Maizenberg;

4. Nikolai Dorofeyev.

Set the remuneration of each member of the Audit Committee at 10,000 euros per year after taxes.

Riga, 14 February 2024

Joint Stock Company "Latvijas Gaze"

Chairman of the Management Board A. Kalvitis

Attached professional resumes of newly nominated candidates to Council and Audit Committee members:

1. Valentin Bluger,

2. Nikolai Dorofeyev,

3. Guntars Reidzans,

4. Edgars Buncis,

5. Christian Janzen,

6. Kirill Neyimin,

7. Janis Meziels.

Please be advised that the professional resumes of current Council and Audit Committee members (Kirill Seleznev, Oliver Giese, Matthias Kohlenbach, Elena Mikhaylova, Vitaly Khatkov, Yury Ivanov and Anton Belevitin) are available in Latvian, English and Russian on the JSC "Latvijas Gaze" website www.lg.lv under the section "About us" => "Management".

About AS "Latvijas Gaze”?

Founded in 1991, AS "Latvijas Gaze” is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy sector and provides the wholesale and sale of Natural Gas to business customers in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Finland. In the household segment, AS "Latvijas Gaze” is the largest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia.?The company has been listed on the NASDAQ Riga stock exchange since February 15, 1999 – a proof of high standards in terms of transparent governance, responsibility, and care for its customers, investors, and the society as a whole.

Additional information:

Sandra Joksta

investor.relations@lg.lv



phone: + 371 67 374 369

