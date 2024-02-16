Joint Stock Company "Latvijas Gaze" statement regarding the story about the impact of the shareholder structure of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gaze” on its business activity and the further shar

Joint Stock Company "Latvijas Gaze" statement regarding the story about the impact of the shareholder structure of the Joint Stock Company "Latvijas Gaze” on its business activity and the further share buyout plans, run by TV3’s "900 sekundes” on February 16, 2024 (10.40 min)

The Joint Stock Company "Latvijas Gaze” has gotten acquainted with the story "Straujš gazes cenu kritums pie mums vel nav iespejams; to sagaidisim tikai nakamaja apkures sezona” (10.40 min.) broadcast on TV3’s "900 sekundes” on February 16, 2024 and the answer to the question about the impact of the current shareholder structure of the Joint Stock Company "Latvijas Gaze” on the Company’s business activity and the further plans of share buyout as part of the management buyout process undertaken by the special purpose entity founded by the Company’s Board members Aigars Kalvitis, Elita Dreimane and Egils Lapsalis, and in this regard announces the following.

In light of the earlier publicly circulated information about the special purpose entity’s intention to buy shares from the major strategic shareholders of the Joint Stock Company "Latvijas Gaze” as part of management buyout, the Joint Stock Company "Latvijas Gaze” would like to clarify the statement made in the story. It is planned to buy out shares from all major shareholders of the Company.

Joint Stock Company "Latvijas Gaze” Board

Riga, February 16, 2024

About the JSC "Latvijas Gaze”?

Founded in 1991, AS "Latvijas Gaze” is one of the leaders of the Baltic energy sector and provides the wholesale and sale of Natural Gas to business customers in Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Finland. In the household segment, AS "Latvijas Gaze” is the largest and most prominent natural gas trader in Latvia.?The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange since February 15, 1999 – a proof of high standards in terms of transparent governance, responsibility, and care for its customers, investors, and the society as a whole.

Further information:

Sandra Joksta