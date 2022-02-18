|
18.02.2022 15:37:00
Joint Venture With Ford Could Jump-Start ADT
ADT (NYSE: ADT) is known for providing security, but the shareholders haven't felt particularly secure lately. The stock has gone nowhere over the past four years, and even tread water in 2021 while the S&P 500 gained 27%. Amid this bearish backdrop, ADT's annual 1.81% dividend yield offers little in the way of consolation.Clearly, ADT is in dire need of a catalyst to get investors enthused about this century-old company. Fortunately, an equally old automaker (albeit one that's proved its ability to adapt and modernize) could help ADT finally get out of its rut.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!